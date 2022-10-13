Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey deck up for Karwa Chauth. See pics

On Karwa Chauth 2022, Maheep Kapoor is celebrating the special day with all her friends. She was spotted at Anil Kapoor's home with Bhavana Panday and Neelam Kothari to celebrate Karwa Chauth with sister-in-law Sunita Kapoor as has been a long tradition. Also read: Inside Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty’s Karwa Chauth celebrations full of laughter, mehendi, Bollywood music. Watch

Maheep was seen in a green outfit with mehendi on her hands and carrying a puja thali. Bhavana wore a pink suit and Neelam was in a multip-coloured one. Also spotted were Rima Jain with daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra.

On Thursday, Maheep also shared old photos from her Karwa Chauth celebrations over the years. In one of the throwback photos, a pregnant Maheep posed with her sister-in-law Sunita Kapoor, actor Sonam Kapoor’s mother, and their mother-in-law Nirmal Kapoor. The late Sridevi, Maheep’s sister-in-law, was also seen in one of the photos. Maheep also shared photos with her friends from the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Also read: Inside Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty’s Karwa Chauth celebrations full of laughter, mehendi, Bollywood music

Maheep took to Instagram on Thursday to share throwback photos of her Karwa Chauth celebrations with friends and family. Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Shilpa Shetty, Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Natasha Dalal, Raveena Tandon, and many other celebs were seen decked up in bright ethnic outfits as they celebrated the festival together, and participated in various rituals and ceremonies.

In one of the photos from a past Karwa Chauth ceremony, Maheep posed with baby Shanaya Kapoor, who sat on her mother’s lap. Maheep’s actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor was also seen with her in one of the photos. Maheep decked up in bridal red in both the photos. She also wore traditional jewellery with her ethnic Indian looks. In another photo, Maheep wore a heavy pink lehenga as she celebrated Karwa Chauth, while being heavily-pregnant. Nirmal and Sunita also featured in the family photo.

Maheep wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “Happy Karva Chauth ladies.” She added the hashtags ‘throwback memories’ and ‘spot the moon’ to her caption along with a range of emojis. Many celebs commented on Maheep’s post. Actor Anil Kapoor, who is the older brother of Maheep’s husband Sanjay, wrote, “Nostalgia; happiness forever Maheep.” He added heart emojis to his comment. Dropping a bunch of heart emojis, his wife Sunita commented, “Love these pics.”

Bhavana and Neelam Kothari also wished Maheep a ‘happy Karva Chauth’ in the comments section. Reacting to Maheep’s Karva Chauth photo while pregnant, a fan wrote, “Aap pregnancy mein kitne pyare lagre ho (you looked so sweet in your pregnancy).”

Maheep is a jewellery designer. She also stars on the show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives – seasons 1 and 2. The show is backed by Karan Johar and also features Neelam Kothari, who is married to Samir Soni, Bhavana Pandey, married to Chunky Panday and Seema Sajdeh, who is the ex-wife of Sohail Khan.

