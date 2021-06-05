Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor clocks 10 years in film industry, says a film set is ‘my life, passion and hobby’
Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut in 2012 with Ishaqzaade.
Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut in 2012 with Ishaqzaade.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor clocks 10 years in film industry, says a film set is ‘my life, passion and hobby’

  • Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback video on his Instagram handle and spoke about why he can't wait to be back on a film set. The actor made his acting debut Ishaqzaade in (2012) but was an assistant director on many hit movies before that.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 07:16 PM IST

Actor Arjun Kapoor took to his social media account on Saturday and dropped a video post, talking about clocking a decade in the film industry and how this current situation has made him miss the best classrooms in the entertainment sector, the film sets.

Arjun shared a throwback video on his Instagram handle and spoke about why he can't wait to be back on a film set. He wrote, "I have grown up over this last decade on film sets. I feel strange not being there. It's my life, passion and hobby! I'd love to make as many movies as I can and keep improving by being on the sets."


He further credited film sets for helping him to constantly improve as an actor and said, "They are the best classrooms. When it comes to films, I'm like any other child in a candy store. I'm in awe of what our work can do to engage and entertain people.. Can't wait for that to happen again!"

Also read: Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra is now ‘officially a teenager’. See photos

Before becoming an actor, Arjun had reportedly worked as an assistant director on many hit movies, such as Nikhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, No Entry and Wanted, before making his debut with Yash Raj Films, Ishaqzaade in (2012) alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Arjun's last release was Sardar ka Grandson, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh. He has Ek Villain Returns and Bhoot Police in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arjun kapoor hindi film industry

Related Stories

Pearl V Puri has been arrested by Mumbai Police.
Pearl V Puri has been arrested by Mumbai Police.
tv

Pearl V Puri sent to 14 days judicial custody in minor's rape case

By Ram Parmar
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • Pearl V Puri, who has starred in shows such as Naagin and Bepanah Pyaar, has been arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of rape and molestation of a minor.
READ FULL STORY
Many stars posted pictures on the occasion too.
Many stars posted pictures on the occasion too.
bollywood

World Environment Day 2021: Bollywood stars urge all to care for nature

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 06:53 PM IST
A host of Bollywood stars took to social media to post messages on the need to protect environment with some suggesting ways of doing it. June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.