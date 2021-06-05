KRK says Arjun Kapoor called him, is his only 'real friend' in Bollywood: 'I will never criticise your film'

Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known for sharing film reviews on YouTube, has called actor Arjun Kapoor his 'real friend' in Bollywood. Kamaal said on Saturday that Arjun called him and they had a 'long discussion'.

Taking to Twitter, Kamaal wrote, "Thank you so much @arjunk26 Bhai for your call and long discussion. Now I understood that you are only my real friend in Bollywood. And you are only real MARD who is not scared of anyone. Now I will never ever criticise your film."

Kamaal is currently in midst of a feud with actor Salman Khan and his supporters in the industry. He said that after he shared an unfavourable review to Salman's film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman's lawyers slapped a defamation case against him. However, the lawyers have maintained that the case is for the allegations of money laundering he has levelled against the actor.

While Kamaal had at first said that he will no longer review Salman's film, he later backtracked on his words, saying that he will bring Salman 'to streets' and will make a 'television actor' of him.

He had earlier also thanked a 'Govinda' in a tweet for his support. However, after actor Govinda clarified that he never had any chat with Kamaal, the latter said in a tweet that the 'Govinda' he was talking about was actually a friend with the same name. "Please note Mr. Govind Arun Ahuja @govindaahuja21, I didn’t tag you because I was not talking about you. I was talking about my friend, who’s real name Govinda. So I can’t help if media people make news about you." However, in his new tweet about Arjun, Kamaal did tag the actor.

Arjun was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, which did not receive positive reviews from critics. He, however, is receiving praise for his performance in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

