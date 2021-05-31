Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan hopes audiences think Radhe is 'money well spent', says 'khoon pasina baha diya'
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is the first big film that opted for a hybrid release model.
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is the first big film that opted for a hybrid release model.
bollywood

Salman Khan hopes audiences think Radhe is 'money well spent', says 'khoon pasina baha diya'

  • Salman Khan in a new video has said that he hopes audiences enjoyed Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and that they think it's worth the money they spent on the ticket.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 04:17 PM IST

Salman Khan has said that he probably worked harder on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai than on any other film. The action thriller was released on Eid, and received negative reviews from critics. Fans were also unimpressed, giving it a 1.8/10 score on IMDb.

In a new video featurette about the film's action, Salman said, "We need to give them (the audience) an event. We need to see that when they come out of the theatre, they think money is well spent."

He continued in Hindi, "Faith hai. Picture ka result kya hoga baad mein... Humne sabne hit hi picture banayi (We have faith in the film, and we believe we've made a hit film), to the best of our abilities, and more this time, given it our very best. Khoon, pasina baha diya, aur aise time par release kar rahe hain jo ki difficult time bhi hai (We've spilled blood and sweat on this film, and we're releasing at a very difficult time). Humne bohot koshish ki hai, aur ummeed hai ke sabko yeh film pasand aaye (We've tried very hard, and we hope that everyone likes the film)."


Salman's father, writer Salim Khan, admitted in an interview that 'Radhe isn't a great film at all'. He told Dainik Bhaskar, "The film prior to this, Dabangg 3, was different. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was good and totally different. Radhe is not a great film at all, but commercial cinema has a responsibility that every person can get money. From artists to producers, distributors, exhibitors and every stakeholder should get the money. The one who buys the cinema must get the money. Due to this, the cycle of cinema-making and business goes on. On this basis, Salman has performed. Stakeholders of this film are in advantage. Otherwise, Radhe is not that great a film."

Also read: 'Radhe is not a great film at all': Salman Khan's film gets negative review from dad Salim Khan

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati and Sangay Tsheltrim. The film released on Zee5 in India, due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan radhe your most wanted bhai prabhudeva dr. randeep guleria disha patani + 3 more

Related Stories

Salman Khan has sent Kamaal R Khan a defamation notice.
Salman Khan has sent Kamaal R Khan a defamation notice.
bollywood

Kamaal R Khan calls Salman Khan ‘gunda’: ‘I promise to make you TV actor’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • Kamaal R Khan aka KRK warned Salman Khan in a new tweet and vowed to ruin his career. KRK also threatened to make Salman a ‘TV actor’.
READ FULL STORY
Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against KRK and the latter claims it is for the negative reviews he gave to Salman's new film, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against KRK and the latter claims it is for the negative reviews he gave to Salman's new film, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

KRK locks his Twitter account after ugly feud with Salman Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 07:16 AM IST
  • Kamaal R Khan has locked his Twitter profile. He is caught up in a legal feud with Salman Khan since he shared a review of his film Radhe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.