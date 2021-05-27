'Radhe is not a great film at all': Salman Khan's film gets negative review from dad Salim Khan

Salim Khan, the veteran screenwriter and father of actor Salman Khan, has said that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is not a great film. He also spoke about Dabangg 3 being a different film and Bajrangi Bhaijaan a 'good and totally different' movie.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on Eid with Salman in the lead role. However, it became his lowest-rated film on IMDb, with a score of 1.7/10. Directed by Prabhudeva, the movie also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Gautam Gulati.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, when asked that reviewers are feeling the repetition of Salman's previous films in Radhe, Salim said in Hindi, "The film prior to this Dabangg 3 was different. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was good and totally different. Radhe is not a great film at all, but commercial cinema has a responsibility that every person can get money. From artists to producers, distributors, exhibitors and every stakeholder should get the money. The one who buys the cinema must get the money. Due to this, the cycle of cinema making and business goes on. On this basis, Salman has performed. Stakeholders of this film are in advantage. Otherwise, Radhe is not that great a film."

He also spoke on writers in the film industry. "A big problem of the film industry is that there are no good writers here. The reason for this is that the writers do not read literature in Hindi or Urdu. They see anything outside and get involved in Indianising it. The film Zanjeer was a game-changer of Indian cinema. That film made Indian cinema come back on the right path. But since then, the industry has not received the replacement of Salim-Javed yet. In such a situation, what can Salman do?" he further said.

Earlier this month, actor Sangay Tsheltrim had commented on the negative reaction to the film from critics. He had played the henchman Lota in the film to the primary antagonist Rana, played by Randeep Hooda. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sangay had said that a few negative reactions don't matter.

“The film clocked 4.2 million views on day one, that’s a record in itself. How does a lakh or two trolls matter then? Whatever may happen, Salman sir makes money for the producers and entertains his fans. That’s what is important. I also have people in Bhutan, who tried to punch me down, saying that I have a minuscule role. However, they fail to see the bigger picture. I have learnt from the mega star Salman Khan to not let these things affect oneself,” said Sangay.

Salman will next be seen in Antim: The Final Truth along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He is also scheduled to begin work on the third installment in the Tiger franchise.

