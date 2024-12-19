Arjun Kapoor says he was judged on surname, personal life, choice of films: ‘People wanted me to fail’

Arjun Kapoor opened up about the negativity he faced throughout his career since he debuted in 2012 with Ishaqzaade. Talking to Raj Shamani on his podcast, Figuring Out, Arjun spoke about the struggles and criticism he faced, claiming that ‘people wanted him to fail’. (Also Read: Arjun Kapoor says ‘last five years have been difficult for me’: I've believed that there is love out there) Arjun Kapoor on Figuring Out podcast.

Arjun Kapoor on facing negativity

Arjun was asked about the immense pressure of starring in Singham Again with numerous other stars like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He said, “I felt very happy when Rohit sir told me that people were now talking about me and recognising my ownership of the film. It was a graceful moment because, for a long time, people wanted me to fail. By people, I mean those who are slightly critical, clickbaity, and prone to trolling—they saw me as an easy target.”

Arjun also claimed that a ‘lot of reactions’ were based on his ‘surname, personal life’ and the fact that ‘some of his films’ didn’t work well at the box office. “The perception was that I didn’t like working, didn’t care about my work, wasn’t interested in improving, and didn’t deserve to be an actor. This sentiment was amplified by the physical struggles I faced during a significant period in my career, which stemmed from health issues I only recently spoke about. I understood how this narrative made it easy for people to throw darts at me."

The actor even spoke on the podcast about how a harsh review for Kuttey left him feeling like he was being ‘personally attacked’. “I respect reviews, but I don’t respect personal attacks,” said the actor.

Recent work

Arjun had a tough time in the last few years, with most of his films failing to make a mark at the box office and with the critics. Films like Sardar Ka Grandson and Bhoot Police in 2021, Ek Villain Returns in 2022 and Kuttey and The Lady Killer in 2023 received lukewarm response when they were released. Arjun made a ‘comeback’ of sorts as the villainous Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again this year.