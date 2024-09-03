The Lady Killer on OTT: Arjun Kapoor-Bhumi Pednekar’s box office bomb arrives on YouTube; fans say ‘gajab bejjati’

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are two of the most under-appreciated actors of Bollywood. So when it was announced that they were coming together for The Lady Killer (2023), fans were obviously excited to see what they would offer. Sadly their crime thriller failed to impress movie-buffs and ended up as one of the biggest box office bombs the Indian film industry has ever seen on release in November last year. Well, in the past we have witnessed box office disasters find a new life on the digital platform. So when it was reported that The Lady Killer would release on Netflix, fans thought it had a chance to redeem itself. But it looks like the deal fell apart. Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar’s The Lady Killer arrives on OTT

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in a still from The Lady Killer

This is the conclusion that social media users have reached upon, after Arjun and Bhumi’s film was silently released on streaming platform YouTube on September 2. There was no buzz around The Lady Killer, which was very surprising for netizens who came across the film while surfing the internet. Well, reviews are now in, with many trolling the Ajay Bahl directorial which apparently seems incomplete with gaps and unexplained sequences in the story.

In the comment section below, one social media user wrote: “Theatre me nhi chli toh youtube pe free me de diya, gajab bejjati😂😂”, whereas another troll shared, “The film broke the record of Dhaakad , to become the most disastrous post pandemic bollywood film ever😂😂😂.” Taking a dig at the box office bomb, an internet user joked, “Hidden gem movie . . . Please keep it hidden”, whereas another review read: “Story kuch hai hi ni ekdm bkwas jhutham jhuth chal rha. Total time wastee.” A troll wrote: “Film itni masterpiece hai ki koi ott platform iske content khareed hi nhi payi😂😂😂😂”, while another suggested: “Don't waste your time to watch . Very boring…”

After reading these reviews shared by netizens, are you planning to watch Arjun and Bhumi-starrer The Lady Killer on OTT this week?