7 times Bhumi Pednekar dropped jaws with her risque avatar

Apart from being one of the most versatile performers of her generation, actor Bhumi Pednekar is a total style icon. May it be ethnic swag, boss lady vibe or red carpet glam— she has effortlessly managed to turn heads with most of her looks in recent years because she never shies away from breaking the glass ceiling of the fashion world. Today, let’s look back at her most risque fashion moments that dropped jaws. Bhumi Pednekar serves back-to-back looks like a true diva

Worthy in white

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

At a recent award show, Bhumi slayed like never before when she walked in wearing a square lower-back plate pillar drape skirt in white by Grace Ling. The skirt was paired with a bralette featuring a metal trim and a matching crop jacket. She completed the look with a metal bag shaped like a butt. Risque, edgy and absolutely fabulous

Saree, not sorry

A few years ago at Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali party, Bhumi turned up the heat in a gorgeous ivory concept saree featuring organza rose blooms created by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. An extra dose of oomph was added with a sexy blouse heavily embellished with crystals and bugle beads

Criss-cross crush

At yet another award show, Bhumi had left us gasping for air with her hotness. She rocked a saree again but with a sexy twist. The beauty paired a handwoven silk saree in navy blue with a full-sleeved tie-up blouse, held together in the front with a drawstring. This look was definitely one of her most risque outings till date

Lightning bolt

Bhumi looked absolutely stunning and took social media by storm as a true lightning strike in this vintage piece from designer Manfred Thierry Mugler’s Fall/Winter 1989 collection. The bodycon black gown features sheer detailing in the shape of a lightning bolt, bringing focus to the decolletage. Subtle, but sexy

Celestial in co-ords

Bhumi Pednekar embraces earthy hues in this sultry co-ord set

While promoting her 2023 film Thank You for Coming, Bhumi gave us several looks to fawn over. But this particular fit, custom-made by designer Suket Dhir, was our favourite. She proudly flaunted her toned midriff in a crop top, a high-waist skirt with a thigh-high slit and a matching blazer in earthy hues with floral motifs. The messy hairdo and gold high heels were the perfect add-ons to complete this look

Goddess in green

Before being an actor and a fashionista, Bhumi is a true environmentalist. However, that does not stop her from raising the heat with her hotness and this look for a film festival is proof! She looked breathtaking in this forest-green saree paired with a bralette blouse featuring 3D handmade embroidery. This OOTD not only helped her slay but also promoted sustainable fashion

Bold in burgundy

It feels as though the Bollywood beauty took some strong inspiration from Kim Kardashian and her love for leather outfits. Bhumi is pure perfection in this burgundy moulded leather corset, which perfectly hugs her curves, paired with a matching skirt and boots. The long ponytail certainly adds tonnes of drama to the look and we love it!

In your opinion, which is Bhumi’s boldest look so far?