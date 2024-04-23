Sonam Kapoor thinks this is the biggest misconception about working mothers

Ever since Sonam Kapoor Ahuja became a mother with the arrival of son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in 2022, she is often seen talking about her motherhood journey on social media. In a new interview with India Today, the actor opened up about the biggest misconception around working mothers and how every mother goes through ‘mom guilt.’ (Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivity, posts before and after party photos) Sonam Kapoor with her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

What Sonam said

In the interview, Sonam said: “The biggest conception about working moms is that people think we don’t care about our kids and that we care more about our work. It’s not true. We care about our children enough to want to work.”

She further continued about the issue of mom guilt and said, “One can never be prepared for motherhood. Whether you’re a stay-at-home mother or a working mother, everyone goes through mom guilt. Whether you’re doing a load of laundry or you’re cooking in the kitchen or you’re doing an interview with someone, there will always be guilt.”

More details

Earlier this year, Sonam had shared that it took her over a year to 'feel like myself again' after the birth of her son. On Instagram, she wrote: "It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018. On March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022.

The actor was last seen in Blind, which was directed by Shome Makhija. It also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film released on July 7 on JioCinema.