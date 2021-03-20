Ayushmann Khurrana shares pics as he wraps up Anek: 'A very important new age cinema, I will miss North East'
- Check out the pictures of Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana as they wrap up the shoot of Anek.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has wrapped up the shoot of his next, Anek, and has shared pictures from the sets. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film was being shot in Delhi recently.
In the pictures, Ayushmann can be seen posing with his director, crew members, his own team and a glimpse of how he uses his stationery on sets - highlighting stuff on the script.
Sharing them on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote late Friday, "It’s a wrap! #Anek is very very special. It’s full of surprises. An untouched subject. A very important new age cinema. Why do I get emotional on the last day of shoot? Coz I will never get to play that character again. I will miss playing Joshua. I will miss North East. "
He also detailed the pictures, numbering them and added, "1) My last shot in the film. 2) with the master craftsman —@anubhavsinhaa sir. 3) My brill team @mohdjaved7639, Sudama, @ravindernota007 and Sanjay. 4) The last time I used my stationery in the film."
Anubhav had also been sharing posts about his Anek shoot. Earlier this week, he thanked his producer and wrote, "My man James. Line Produced the entire North East shoot. I still need to sit with him and figure how he made it so smooth and calm. Good lord. So many locations and such a complex shoot without a single anxious moment. Kudos James. God Bless you and your team my man. #ANEK @zeymz.visions.northeast.india."
Upon arrival in Delhi, the filmmaker had been sharing posts about his love for the street food in the national capital. On Friday night, he shared pictures of some famous street food items and tagged Thappad star Taapsee Pannu in the post. "This post it exclusively for @taapsee bwahahahahaha," he wrote and the actor soon responded, angrily. "Main bata rahi hu paet mein aise keede padenge na aap sab ke ! Ek delhi food deprived aatma ka shraap hai!" she wrote.
Also read: Amitabh Bachchan 'honoured' to receive FIAF award
Ayushmann and Anubhav have previously worked together in the critically acclaimed movie, Article 15.
Mumbai Saga: John Abraham sells tickets, Emraan Hashmi shares glimpse of theatre
- Mumbai Saga actors Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham did all from selling tickets at a movie theatre to sharing a glimpse of the theatre echoing with whistles to invite audience to enjoy the big screen experience.
Janhvi shares new stills as she wraps Good Luck Jerry, see pics
- Janhvi Kapoor shares happy pictures from the sets of Good Luck Jerry as she wraps up the film's shoot. Check them out here.
Kareena Kapoor stuns in animal print as she steps out with bestie Amrita Arora
- Kareena Kapoor was spotted with bestie Amrita Arora on Friday. The actor was seen in animal print co-ords.
Ayushmann shares pics as he wraps up Anek: 'A very important new age cinema'
- Check out the pictures of Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana as they wrap up the shoot of Anek.
Amitabh Bachchan 'honoured' to receive FIAF award
- Sharing a picture with the FIAF 2021 award, Amitabh thanked Martin Scorses and Christopher Nolan. The Hollywood filmmakers also thanked the actor for his contribution to film preservation.
Priyanka says she 'didn’t take it seriously' when Nick started texting her
- Priyanka Chopra told Oprah Winfrey that she truly believes her mother Madhu Chopra manifested Nick Jonas because her own marriage with late Dr Ashok Chopra.
Parineeti talks about equation with Shraddha after taking over Saina biopic
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar indulge in some 'PDA', for animals. See new pic
- Milind Soman has shared an important message via a romantic picture with his wife, Ankita Konwar. Check it out here.
Tanushree says her parents were told to 'be prepared for funeral' upon her birth
- Tanushree Dutta has narrated the 'near-death experiences' she's had in her life. She said that as a premature baby, her parents were told to prepare for a funeral.
Chehre: After Pink and Badla, Amitabh Bachchan set to play a lawyer again
Akshay Kumar's seeks Lord Ram's blessings in Ayodhya before shoot begins
- The team of Ram Setu, including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, director Abhishek Sharma and Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi took part in a puja in Ayodhya on Thursday.
Mumbai Saga movie review: John Abraham-starrer is a heavy-duty action flick
- Mumbai Saga movie review: Sanjay Gupta returns to the gangster genre with a heavy-duty action film where guns and goons do the talking. John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi lead an all-star (male) cast.
Did you know Ranveer's grandmom was an actor, was given break by Raj Kapoor?
Priyanka invites you inside her new Indian restaurant Sona. See what's on menu
- Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture of her new Indian restaurant, Sona. Check it out here, and also see some of the signature dishes on the menu.
Sara is a 'susheel, sanskari, gharelu ladki' as she asks for marriage proposals
- Sara Ali Khan jokingly asked for prospective grooms after posing in Manish Malhotra's bridal collection. Check out her new pictures here.