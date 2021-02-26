Anubhav Sinha shares picture from ANEK shoot, calls Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer his 'toughest' film so far

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is currently shooting for his upcoming directorial ANEK in the North East region of the country, shared a post on Friday explaining that filming the movie has been a tough experience for him.

The Thappad director took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie of him with a sunburnt face, which he explained was the result of the forthcoming film's extensive shoot.





Captioning the picture, he wrote, "When your face is burnt like this you are halfway through the filming. #ANEK. Toughest so far."

Anek, set to hit the big screens on September 17, marks Anubhav's second collaboration with actor Ayushmann Khurrana after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film Article 15.

Helmed by the Mulk filmmaker, ANEK is being bankrolled by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Media Works and T-Series.

Recently, Ayushmann, who was shooting for ANEK in Shillong, had about 200 youths of the city gate-crash his hotel wanting to meet the icon. An eye-witness from Shillong commenting on the incident said, "Post the day's shoot wrap, Ayushmann returned to the hotel and headed to eat dinner. In about 15 minutes, there were about 200-250 college kids from Shillong outside the hotel wanting to meet him and he was promptly informed about the same. Ayushmann had just started eating his food but when he heard this, he left his meal and immediately went to the lobby to meet these kids."

Also read: Roohi song Kiston: Rajkummar Rao can't help falling for Janhvi Kapoor after abducting her

The source added, "Ayushmann told his team that he didn't want the kids to wait for him. He wanted to quickly go down and meet the kids so that they can go to their homes early. The kids were also surprised to see Ayushmann coming out so quickly to meet them."

"They loved his warm and thoughtful gesture and started chanting his name. Ayushmann met each one of them individually and took pictures with them. He made the evening really special for these kids," the source further said.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON