Bobby Deol says he is ‘definitely eating something’ in that Animal teaser, fans wonder if he's playing a cannibal

Bobby Deol's first look from Animal attracted a lot of attention on the internet. Speaking at the Jagran Film Festival, the actor opened up about playing the part in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, which releases on December 1. He teased that he is definitely 'eating something' in that last shot in the teaser. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal on box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor: ‘We work for the audience, not each other’) Bobby Deol's last scene in Animal teaser set the internet on fire.

What Bobby said

Talking about Animal at the Jagran Film Festival, Bobby talked about working in Animal. “I was really lucky that I got to be a part of Animal, I have loved Sandeep’s work. He is the only director who has made the same film twice and succeeded both the times. I want to do different characters and as I have said before, I want to break my image, get challenged and be very uncomfortable as an actor."

About that viral teaser shot

Bobby also talked about the viral shot from the teaser of the film and added, "When I did that shot, I didn’t even see the monitor. We were in a hurry to finish that moment. I saw the shot for the first time when I saw the teaser and I was like, ‘What? This is me!’ I am so glad about the response I have got for this one shot. It just shows that the audience wants to see me in something different. They want to know what I am doing in that shot– I can’t tell you that, but I am definitely eating something,” he said.

A post on Reddit shared the clip from the interview and wondered if the actor plays a cannibal in the movie. “Vanga got no chill and literally cooked someone,” wrote a Reddit user. “Bobby will eat up all the actors in this film, quite literally,” joked another.

About Animal

A few days ago, the first song from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, titled Hua Mein. The teaser of the film showed the troubled relationship of Ranbir with his father, played by Anil Kapoor. He is seen having a heated argument with his son and he slaps him on the cheek. Ranbir is shown in two avatars, first as a young guy and another as a fierce and rebellious character. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

