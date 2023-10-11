Animal song Hua Main: 'Besharam ladki' Rashmika Mandanna kisses Ranbir Kapoor in front of her family. Watch

Rashmika Mandanna is giving us new ideas about how to react, when your family doesn't approve of your boyfriend. In the first song from Animal, titled Hua Main, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika elope to the mountains for the simplest wedding and a lot of kissing. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna kiss on Animal song Hua Main poster; fans notice ‘her name is missing’) Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are so in love.

The song video begins with Ranbir and Rashmika sitting in front of her family at her home. The family is clearly against their match with her mother and brother calling her ‘besharam ladki (shameless girl)’ for choosing a boy like Ranbir. As they voice their disapproval, the couple couldn't care less and goes in for a kiss right in front of all of her family – kids included.

Ranbir, like a true Christian Grey descendent, whisks her away in a jet, where they indulge in some more smooches and some plane-flying. The very next morning, they land somewhere in the mountains for their runaway wedding. She is dressed in a simple red and white saree and he is in a white kurta pyjama, as they exchange garlands at a temple and get married.

Watch the romantic song here:

Recently the makers unveiled the official teaser for the film on the occasion of Ranbir's birthday, which received good response from the fans.

The video shows the troubled relationship of Ranbir with his father, played by Anil Kapoor. He is seen having a heated argument with his son and he slaps him on the cheek. Ranbir is shown as an innocent guy and he is also depicted as a fierce and rebellious character.

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose last Hindi film was Shahid Kapoor's controversial love story, Kabir Singh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

