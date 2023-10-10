Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna kiss on Animal song Hua Main poster; fans notice ‘her name is missing’

A new poster of the upcoming film Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's kiss, has been unveiled ahead of the release of film's first song. The two actors are seen in the cockpit of an aircraft as they kiss each other while flying over snow-covered mountains. The song is titled Hua Main in Hindi, Ammayi in Telugu, Nee Vaadi in Tamil, Oh Baale in Kannada and Pennaale in Malayalam. Also read: Animal teaser: Hey Ranbir Kapoor fans, you have never seen him like this; film looks intense and spine-chilling Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna feature on new Animal poster.

Rashmika Mandanna unveiled the poster on Instagram and revealed that the song will be released on Wednesday, October 11. She wrote in caption, “Hua main (heart emoji) Out tomorrow.. this song is (fire emojis) And I personally love it in all the versions.. Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam .. #HuaMain #Ammayi #Neevaadi #OhBhaale #Pennaale #AnimalTheFilm.”

Reactions to Animal song poster

The song poster has the mention of Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and male lead Ranbir Kapoor. But fans of Rashmika were quick to notice that her name didn't feature on the song poster despite her being in the frame. A fan asked, "Poster me actress ka naam (where is actress' name in poster)"?" Another commented, “Rashmika's name is missing.” An Instagram user also wrote, “Why the music director or the singer is not mentioned when a song is going to be released?”

Rashmika's post also received a few sarcastic and funny comments with mention of Ranbir's wife Alia Bhatt. A fan also wrote, “Arey.... Plane crash ho jayega (oh, the plane will crash).”

More about Animal

Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri. It will release in theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie teaser showed Anil Kapoor in the role of Ranbir's father with the two sharing a troubled relationship, and a glimpse of Bobby Deol as the lead antagonist.

Talking about the film, Ranbir had earlier told PTI in an interview, "It's a crime drama and a father-son story. It's something audiences don't expect me to do. It has got shades of grey. He is very alpha, again something I'm not. So, I'm looking forward to it."

