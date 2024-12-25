Bollywood's Christmas 2024: Parineeti Chopra wishes fans, Soha Ali Khan unboxes gifts with daughter Inaaya. See pics

It is Christmas time! Several Bollywood stars are getting into the festive spirit with their close friends and family. From Bhumi Pednekar to Parineeti Chopra, take a look at how the stars are celebrating with the new pictures they shared on their social media handles. (Also read: Soha Ali Khan does Christmas prep with daughter Inaaya; Preity Zinta takes trip to a farm with twins Gia and Jai) Christmas 2024: Check out how your favourite celebrities are spending their Christmas.

Parineeti celebrates Christmas in London

Parineeti took to her Instagram Stories to share how she is celebrating Christmas with husband Raghav Chadha in London. She shared a video from her living room area, where small candles were placed near the TV screen. In another glimpse, she shared the desserts which were prepared for the special day. “R and I love homemade cheese fondue,” she wrote in the caption. She wished her fans in the next post, writing: “Merry Christmas everyone.”

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. Also starring Diljit Dosanjh, the biopic drama is available to watch on Netflix.

Parineeti Chopra via Instagram Stories.

Soha Ali Khan posts pictures of Christmas tree

Soha Ali Khan also shared a bunch of pictures from her Christmas celebrations at home. “It's the most wonderful time of the year! #merrychristmas from ours to yours,” she captioned her latest post. In one of the pictures, she and husband Kunal Kemmu gave daughter Inaaya kisses on her cheeks. A second picture saw Inaaya unwrapping presents with the help of Soha.

Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her Christmas celebrations. She put up a giant Christmas tree inside her residence, which was beautifully decorated with lights and little presents. A small video also saw her running in the garden of the house in a goofy manner.

Bhumi was last seen in Bhakshak. She will be seen next in the Netflix series The Royals.