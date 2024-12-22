Soha Ali Khan does Christmas prep with daughter Inaaya; Preity Zinta takes trip to a farm with twins Gia and Jai

Christmas is almost here! Many actors have been sharing glimpses of how they are kicking off the holiday season with a lot of family time, decorating their homes for the big day, and more. Saif Ali Khan's sister, Soha Ali Khan, shared a series of pictures on her Instagram where she was seen preparing for Christmas with her family. Meanwhile, Preity Zinta shared an adorable picture with her twins Gia and Jai, having a quality time at a farm. (Also read: Varun Dhawan reveals 'wife of a very powerful man' broke into his house, was convinced he would leave his family for her) Soha Ali Khan and Preity Zinta shared pictures from their Christmas celebrations.

Soha twins with daughter Inaaya

In the first picture, which Soha shared on her Instagram, the actor was seen sitting beside a beautiful Christmas tree decorated with little gift boxes in different colours. Daughter Inaaya twinned with her in a cute snap while a Christmas tree was also set up inside. Both of them wore white outfits for the day. A second picture gave a glimpse of the giant Christmas tree that was set up inside the house. Inaaya even got a little Christmas present, as evident in another picture from the post, where she held a little trophy with the words, ‘Strongest.’ In the caption, Soha wrote, “Decembering.”

Soha Ali Khan got married to actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017. They celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary earlier their year.

Preity Zinta shares pictures of her twins

Meanwhile, Preity's pre-Christmas mood was all about a little trip to a farm with her twins, Gia and Jai. Her latest Instagram post featured the two children standing close to a flock of goats. In the caption, Preity wrote: “My world. Happy Holidays everyone!”

Preity got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016. In November 2021, the couple was blessed with twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy.