‘She is happy, I am married’: Parineeti Chopra is unimpressed, makes a face at Raghav Chadha's joke

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat. The couple talked about their love story and grand wedding. However, the actor's smile faded after her husband made some jokes about her during the show. Parineeti Chopra looks uncomfortable with Raghav Chadha's wife jokes.

Raghav Chadha's wife jokes upsets Parineeti Chopra

Talking about their bond and marriage, Raghav Chadha told Rajat Sharma during Aap Ki Adalat, "We are happily married, she is happy and I am married." After this comment, smile faded from Parineeti Chopra's face and she was seen giving a look to her husband. The actor then asked her husband to keep quite. Throughout the show, the politician made several wife jokes like, "In a marriage, there`s always a person who is right and another person who is the husband." He also remarked, "Hum samjhota kar lete hain. Main apni galti qbool leta hoon aur yeh mujhse agree kar leti hain (We compromise. I accept my mistake and she agrees that it was my mistake)."

Raghav also shared a mantra for successful marriage and said, “Happy wife is happy life.”

Parineeti Chopra on criticism for having grand wedding

On the show, Parineeti Chopra also reacted to receiving backlash for having a grand wedding and said, “If I had married an actor, producer, or businessman, people would have said, 'Wow! This actress had such a grand wedding. That's how it should be.' But since I married a politician, the narrative suddenly became that he alone bore all the expenses and couldn’t afford such a lavish ceremony. This mindset of trolling and investigation is more prominent among voters and fans. In my world, people celebrate our happiness, but Raghav's world tends to be more critical."

After dating for several years, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony at the picturesque Leela Palace in Udaipur in 2023. The actor even sang a self-written and composed song for her husband which went viral on social media. Many celebrities, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh and Sania Mirza, attended the couple's wedding.