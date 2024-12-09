Parineeti Chopra reacts to backlash for having a grand wedding: ‘Raghav's world tends to be more critical’

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha faced massive trolling for hosting a lavish wedding at the picturesque Leela Palace in Udaipur in 2023. Now, the couple has come forward to dismiss the buzz, calling it a wrong narrative. Also read: Parineeti Chopra says she doesn't regret choosing Amar Singh Chamkila over Animal: ‘I was offered so much more’ Parineeti Chopra uses social media to document special moments with her husband Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti and Raghav break their silence

Parineeti broke her silence on the trolling when she joined Rajat Sharma on an episode of Aap Ki Adalat. She made an appearance in the show with her husband Raghav Chadha.

It started with Raghav clarifying reports about booking expensive rooms at the venue, saying, “We got married at a 5-star hotel, not a 7-star one. There were 40-50 rooms, all booked for our guests, and none of the rooms cost ₹10 lakh, as alleged."

Parineeti joined the conversation pointing out the double standards she has faced since she made her relationship with Raghav official.

She said, “If I had married an actor, producer, or businessman, people would have said, 'Wow! This actress had such a grand wedding. That's how it should be.' But since I married a politician, the narrative suddenly became that he alone bore all the expenses and couldn’t afford such a lavish ceremony. This mindset of trolling and investigation is more prominent among voters and fans. In my world, people celebrate our happiness, but Raghav's world tends to be more critical."

The actor shared that her finances have come under the scanner since the wedding. She said that before the marriage, if she bought a house or car, it was understandable. “Suddenly, after the wedding, it’s like my money disappeared, and people assume I can’t spend anymore. It’s just perception," she said.

Parineeti reflected on the criticism, saying people forget that they are making comments on their personal lives, which hurt them too, asserting that “those from my world (films) were happy for us, those from Raghav's world (politics) criticised it”.

About the couple

After dating for several years, Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 last year. The duo had a private wedding at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Parineeti's aunt and Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra attended the wedding. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh and Sania Mirza also attended the wedding. Raghav is a politician associated with Aam Aadmi Party.

On the work front, Parineeti was seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film.