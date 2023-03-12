Elderly couple recreates Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Jhoome Jo Pathaan dance; fans say ‘you nailed it'. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is not just a rage among the youth, but appears to has also won the hearts of people from all age groups. Now, an elderly couple has danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan and the video is a hit on their Instagram page with 4855 likes. The couple has Instagram and TikTok pages under the name of two_jays_2 with millions of followers. They are known for sharing their videos as they dance together to songs from across the globe. Also read: Jhoome Jo Pathaan BTS video out: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan was 'coaxed' into showing his abs after being fed pizza

Sharing the video of them dancing to the Pathaan song, they captioned the video, “Thanks to @montu1978 for your request. New dance style for us. We did our best! Jhoome Jo Pathaan.” While Joan is seen in a black floral dress, Jimmy is in formals as they do the Jhoome Jo Pathaan hook steps at a comparatively slower speed.

A fan commented on the video, “You're both so good to watch, such a lovely couple.” Another wrote, “You both did awesome! And look beautiful.” One more commented, “You nailed the dance… bravo.”

Jhoome Jo Pathaan has been sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal and Sheykhar with music by Vishal and Sheykhar, It has been penned by Kumaar and choreographed by Bosco-Caesar. The music video features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone performing some powerful dance moves.

Last month, Shah Rukh Khan had himself shared a video of Delhi University professors dancing along with the students to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at a college event. He captioned it, “How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them!!” The video was from Delhi University's Jesus and Mary College. It was shared on the Department of Commerce's Instagram account with the caption: "Highlights of a fun day where the coolest professors of JMC joined in a flashmob at Commacumen'23."

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the silver screen with Pathaan in January. This is his fourth film with Deepika Padukone and first with John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, the film went on to become a blockbuster at the worldwide box office with collections of over ₹1000 crore. The action film is a part of the spy-verse created by Yash Raj films.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON