Jhoome Jo Pathaan BTS video out: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan was 'coaxed' into showing his abs after being fed pizza

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has already become one of the biggest blockbusters of the industry. Now the makers of the film have shared a behind the scenes video of the making of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. In the video, both Shah Rukh and Deepika are seen rehearsing with the background dancers for the steps that are choreographed by Bosco Martis. In the clip, Shah Rukh reveals that he was shy to open his shirt and show his abs in the song. (Also read: Deepika Padukone hugs AbRam Khan on the sets of Besharam Rang, Shah Rukh Khan jokes he is 'the stylist.' Watch)

In the video, Shah Rukh tells that he felt that there was a "conspiracy" to get him to show his abs, as he was adamant not to go shirtless. Director Siddharth Anand says, "He is shy to a point that he does not want to open the button of his shirt, and having the body like that you have to like tear it and show that to the world... we had to coax him to do that." The next few moments show Siddharth Anand saying in front of Shah Rukh, "Meri kasam kha ke bolo gaane mein nahi he..."(Promise me this won't be in the song.) Siddharth also jokingly calls Bosco "a fool," and says that Shah Rukh's body is ready. Shah Rukh says ‘pizza khila raha tha tu mujhe kal' to Siddharth. Bosco is then seen requesting Shah Rukh to show his abs in the scene, to which Shah Rukh finally complies.

Earlier, right after the song was released, choreographer Bosco Martis had revealed that the actor was shy to show his abs. He had posted a picture of him with Shah Rukh and wrote in the caption, "This is undoubtedly one of the best pictures I have on my Insta page . Been so lucky to get this picture I know you were very shy to click this one . And you were also so shy to show your Abs Sir (red heart emoji).. It’s a treasured moment for me for a life time . Thank so much @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture . All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one . Hope we all enjoy our glorious #pathaan . @deepikapadukone you are the epitome of glamour (three red heart emojis) shining and looking super hot . My best wishes to my team."

Pathaan has become the fifth highest grossing Indian film in history after beating Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar (2017). The film now stands at a gross worldwide collection of ₹946 crore, as per Yash Raj Films.

