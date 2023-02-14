Deepika Padukone hugs AbRam Khan on the sets of Besharam Rang, Shah Rukh Khan jokes he is 'the stylist.' Watch

As Pathaan inches towards becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood, the makers have shared a behind the scenes video of the making of the song Besharam Rang from the film, which featured Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. In the video, both the actors can be seen with the cast and crew of the film in Spain, trying to prepare for the shot and sharing their experience of shooting the hit song. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan beats Bajrangi Bhaijaan to become 5th highest grossing Indian film, set to cross ₹1000 cr soon)

Besharam Rang, sung by Caralisa Monteiro, Shilpa Rao, and Vishal–Sheykhar, has been shot in the exotic locations of Spain. In the making video of the song shared by the production banner Yash Raj Films, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika can be seen rehearsing for the dance moves that have been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. Director Siddharth Anand shares that the initial thought behind the song was to make it like a 'ghazal melody.'

In the clip, Deepika can be seen wrapped in a huge red shawl, hugging Shah Rukh's son AbRam on the set of the song. AbRam looked cute with a lollipop tucked inside his mouth, as Deepika hugged him tight. Shah Rukh also says that the location was something that he had never seen before. He says in the video, "I have been to Spain before but they were quite virgin locations for me also... I have never seen it, this place from the cliff, water coming in from the beach. It was astounding to look at. It was like a breath of fresh air. I had taken my kids, and it was really wonderful... like a family holiday." In the video, Shah Rukh is seen arriving on the sets in his shirtless avatar, and Vaibhavi gushing at him and saying, “He is a man of magic!”

Shah Rukh also did another #askSRK on Twitter where a fan asked him what was AbRam doing on the sets of the song, to which the actor jokingly replied: “Ha ha no he is the stylist!!!!! Ha ha.”

Pathaan revolves around the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop John Abraham's Jim-led terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. Deepika plays the female lead while Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia also have prominent roles in the film. It has become the fifth highest grossing Indian film in history after beating Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar (2017). The film now stands at a gross worldwide collection of ₹946 crore, as per Yash Raj Films.

