IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fans notice Salman Khan wore same Race 3 suit in Radhe too: 'Same clothes, different chick'
Salman Khan in Race 3 (left) and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Salman Khan in Race 3 (left) and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Fans notice Salman Khan wore same Race 3 suit in Radhe too: 'Same clothes, different chick'

A Twitter user shared picture evidence of how Salman Khan appears to have worn the same suit in Race 3 as well as Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 10:30 AM IST

The trailer for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was unveiled on Thursday and Twitter is chock-full of memes and jokes about it since. The upcoming action film is directed by Prabhudeva and stars Salman Khan in the lead.

Apart from the usual memes, some fans even made a few astute observations about the movie. One Twitter user noticed how Salman was wearing the same suit he wore in Race 3.

The actor is seen in a black suit with white pinstripes. However, Salman has a mean goatee in the Race 3 version and looks a little chubbier in the Radhe version. "Race 3 and Radhe. Same clothes, diff chick," read the tweet.

In Race 3, Salman starred with Jacqueline Fernandez. In Radhe, he is paired opposite Disha Patani, who is 27 years his junior.

Twitter users reacted strongly to the trailer, criticising the representation of police in the movie and sharing memes on its over-the-top dialogues. Check them out here:


Radhe features Salman as an encounter specialist out to rid Mumbai of its drug menace. He is pitted against actor Randeep Hooda, who plays the antagonist in the film. They had previously worked together in blockbusters such as Sultan (2016) and the 2014 action-drama Kick.

The film is set to have a theatrical release on Eid on May 13 and would also simultaneously stream on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services. The film will also have a simultaneous release over the 'pay-per-view' broadcast platform Zee Plex.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant 'swears on her mom' that her husband is real but admits she doesn’t know where her marriage stands

The move is aimed to encourage the audience to watch the film in the medium they're comfortable with as the second wave of the pandemic has shut down theatres again in many parts of the country.

Also featuring Jackie Shroff, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is presented by Salman Khan films in association with Zee Studios. The film is produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
salman khan radhe disha patani randeep hooda + 2 more

Related Stories

Salman Khan in a still from the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer.
Salman Khan in a still from the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer.
bollywood

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer: Eidi is here, Salman Khan-style

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 11:35 AM IST
  • The first trailer for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been unveiled by star Salman Khan. The film will get a cross-platform release on Eid.
READ FULL STORY
Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale have reportedly been together for a few years.
Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale have reportedly been together for a few years.
tv

Sanket Bhosale opens up about jitters ahead of wedding to Sugandha Mishra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 10:48 PM IST
  • Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are set to tie the knot next week. He recently opened up about wedding jitters and prep.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP