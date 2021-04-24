Fans notice Salman Khan wore same Race 3 suit in Radhe too: 'Same clothes, different chick'

The trailer for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was unveiled on Thursday and Twitter is chock-full of memes and jokes about it since. The upcoming action film is directed by Prabhudeva and stars Salman Khan in the lead.

Apart from the usual memes, some fans even made a few astute observations about the movie. One Twitter user noticed how Salman was wearing the same suit he wore in Race 3.

The actor is seen in a black suit with white pinstripes. However, Salman has a mean goatee in the Race 3 version and looks a little chubbier in the Radhe version. "Race 3 and Radhe. Same clothes, diff chick," read the tweet.

In Race 3, Salman starred with Jacqueline Fernandez. In Radhe, he is paired opposite Disha Patani, who is 27 years his junior.

Twitter users reacted strongly to the trailer, criticising the representation of police in the movie and sharing memes on its over-the-top dialogues. Check them out here:

Police In Akki films Police In Sallu Films

Is He Playing Police Officer Role Or Chapri Gunda ?? #sooryavanshi #RadheTrailer pic.twitter.com/9dLJvUWZZG — Aryan Gurung ᶜˢᵏ (@Aks_Punisher) April 22, 2021

That's not #RadheTrailer

It's a clip that includes all the deleted scenes of Race 3 😌🙏 — AKSHAY KUMAR FAN B.T.💫 (@Akkians_BT) April 22, 2021





Radhe features Salman as an encounter specialist out to rid Mumbai of its drug menace. He is pitted against actor Randeep Hooda, who plays the antagonist in the film. They had previously worked together in blockbusters such as Sultan (2016) and the 2014 action-drama Kick.

The film is set to have a theatrical release on Eid on May 13 and would also simultaneously stream on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services. The film will also have a simultaneous release over the 'pay-per-view' broadcast platform Zee Plex.

The move is aimed to encourage the audience to watch the film in the medium they're comfortable with as the second wave of the pandemic has shut down theatres again in many parts of the country.

Also featuring Jackie Shroff, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is presented by Salman Khan films in association with Zee Studios. The film is produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.

