Rakhi Sawant 'swears on her mom' that her husband is real but admits she doesn’t know where her marriage stands

Rakhi Sawant reiterated that her husband Ritesh is real, as his identity continues to remain a secret. Many are convinced that news of her marriage is a publicity stunt but she declared otherwise, even swearing on her mother, Jaya Sawant, who is currently battling cancer.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Rakhi addressed the speculation that Ritesh does not really exist. “Meri mom se badhkar mere liye koi nahi hai. Main jhooth kabhi nahi bolti (No one is more important to me than my mother. I never lie). I swear on my mom ki mere husband hai, maine shaadi ki hai (that I have a husband and I did get married) but he is not in India, he is out of station,” she said.

However, Rakhi admitted that she does not know where her marriage stands. “Abhi mujhe pata nahi main kaunse stage par hoon, shaadi ke stage par hoon ya nahi hoon. Yeh abhi abhi lockdown chal raha hai toh abhi mujhe nahi pata hai ki main apne husband ke saath rahungi ya nahi, unka divorce hoga ya nahi hoga. Mujhe kuch pata nahi abhi tak kyunki woh Canada mein hai aur abhi visa yahaan pe shuru hua nahi hai (I don’t know what stage we are at, whether we are still married or not. Right now, there is a lockdown, so I don’t know if I will stay with my husband or not, or if his divorce will come through or not. He is in Canada and they are not giving out visas yet),” she said.

Also read: When 16-year-old Varun Dhawan was awestruck by Lisa Haydon’s beauty but she saw him as a ‘hungry child’

Rakhi said that she is getting a lot of offers to appear in reality shows with Ritesh but does not know if she should take them up. She added that once her mother recovers, they will sit together and decide the course of action.

Most recently, Rakhi was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14. Ritesh’s name came up in several conversations on the show, and she revealed that he is married with a child. She also claimed that she has not seen him in nearly two years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON