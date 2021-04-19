Rakhi Sawant breaks down while thanking Salman Khan after mother's surgery: 'You saved her'

Rakhi Sawant couldn't stop herself from breaking down while sharing an update on her mother, Jaya Sawant's health with the Mumbai paparazzi. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant, whose mother underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumour on Monday, was seen falling on her knees and continuously thanking actor Salman Khan and his brother, actor Sohail Khan for their help at her time of need.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Rakhi said, "Salman Bhai, aapne meri maa ko bacha liya. Mujhe kuch nahi chahiye jeevan mein, meri maa chahiye (Salman bhai, you saved my mother. I don't want anything in my life, I just want my mother)." She thanked Salman and Sohail numerous times. She also said Salman helped her with India's best cancer specialist who cured her mother. She added that her mother is now cancer-free. She called Salman an 'angel and a 'Messiah'.

Earlier in the day, Rakhi shared a video with her mother to thank Salman and Sohail for their help in the treatment. "I thank Salman Khan. I used to pray to Jesus and wonder if I'll ever be saved, or if I will die like this. But my God gave me an angel in the form of Salman Khan. It is because of him and his family that I am able to get this operation done. And I thank God, and Salman," she said. "I pray that every household has sons like you and Sohail Khan. I thank your parents for giving my family two angels," she added in the video.

Rakhi, who was among the finalists of Bigg Boss 14, quit the reality show in the finale episode. Instead of fighting for the title, she chose to exit the show with a cash prize of ₹14 lakhs.

