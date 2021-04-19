IND USA
Mahima Chaudhry with her daughter Ariana.
Mahima Chaudhry shares throwback pic with daughter Ariana from when she was only four: 'Times flies by so fast'

  • Mahima Chaudhry shared a picture with her daughter from the time when Ariana was only four. Mahima is a single parent.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 05:20 PM IST

Actor Mahima Chaudhry has shared a throwback picture from when her daughter Ariana was four years old. Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Tb to when my baby was only four years old. Times flies by so fast." The picture showed Ariana with bangs in a blue and pink frock.

Mahima's fans dropped red heart, fire and heart eyes emojis in the comments section. Some time back, Mahima had shared a video of their ride to the dentist after Ariana fell and broke her tooth. A photographer had clicked the mother and daughter, while mentioning that they were out shopping. Mahima had taken to the comments section and corrected him.


In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Mahima had opened up about her journey in Bollywood. She spoke of her accident, getting thrown out of a Ram Gopal Varma film without being informed, and linkup stories with Ajay Devgn, among other incidents.

Speaking about her accident in Bangalore, she said that while she didn't break any bones, her face was injured: "The glass came like bullets into my face. When I had my accident, they came to the set when nobody was allowed, and they took a shot... And they wrote 'Mahima's had an accident, and she has scars on her face, we can finally call her scarface'. It still hurts me. How nasty can you be? Ajay and Kajol, who were my producers, saw to it that nobody in the industry got to know about it. At that time, it would have devastated my career."

Also read: Prachi Desai shares casting couch experience, says it was a ‘big film’ and director called her even after she said no

Mahima made her film debut with Subhash Ghai’s Pardes in 1997. Shah Rukh Khan was her first co-star. Dil Kya Kare was her second film. She went on to work in films such as Daag: The Fire, Dhadkan and Khiladi 420 among others.

