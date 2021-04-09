Mahima Chaudhry steps out with daughter Ariana in Mumbai for dentist appointment, see pics

Actor Mahima Chaudhry and her teenage daughter Ariana were spotted in Mumbai as they stepped out for a dentist appointment.

A paparazzo, sharing the pictures on Instagram, noted that the mother and daughter were out shopping. Taking to the comments section, Mahima corrected him and said that they had stepped out for a dentist's appointment instead. She wrote: "Not shopping Yogen. We were at the dentist. Ariana fell and broke her tooth."





While Mahima was seen in knee-length jeans and a T-shirt, Ariana was in a black track bottom and T-shirt combination. They had their face masks on.

Mahima has been in the news after she spoke to Bollywood Bubble recently. She had mentioned about a career-threatening accident in Bangalore and how Ajay Devgn had helped her out. It was the last day's shoot for her Dil Kya Kare in Bangalore. She had been on her way for the shoot when a milk van hit her car and smashed it into a roundabout. While Mahima did not break any bones, her face was hurt. "The glass came like bullets into my face," she had said.

She mentioned how she prepared herself to a life after cinema as she saw no hope of returning to acting after her face had been scarred by the accident. She noted how few media persons managed to 'take a shot' of hers and wrote 'Mahima's had an accident, and she has scars on her face, we can finally call her scarface'. However, it was her producers, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who ensured that the industry didn't get to know of it. "Ajay and Kajol, who were my producers, saw to it that nobody in the industry got to know about it. At that time, it would have devastated my career."

She discussed many other incidents from her days in the industry, including the time when she was dumped from Ram Gopal Varma's Satya without being informed.

Mahima began her career in 1997 with Pardes and went on to work in films like Dil Kya Kare, Dhadkan and Dil Hai Tumhaara. She has been a single mother to Ariana after her divorce.

