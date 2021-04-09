IND USA
Pratik Gandhi in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, and Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull.
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to troll who said his acting in The Big Bull was 'third rate', Pratik Gandhi was 'superior'

  • Abhishek Bachchan has responded to a Twitter user who called his acting in The Big Bull 'third rate', and compared it unfavourably to Pratik Gandhi in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 10:19 AM IST

Abhishek Bachchan has responded in his customary style to a Twitter user who described his 'so-called acting' in The Big Bull as 'third rate'. The Big Bull, a re-imagining of the life of tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta, released on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday.

Abhishek is known to respond to his critics online. He said in a recent interview that by attacking him, they open themselves up for attack as well. "It's fair game," he said.

On Thursday, one person commented, "As usual @juniorbachchan doesn't disappoint you with his 3rd rate so called acting in a poorly scripted & badly filmed #TheBigBull. @pratikg80 & #Scam1992 are far superior by miles."


Abhishek responded, "Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film." Abhishek has been fielding comparisons to actor Pratik Gandhi, who played Harshad in the critically acclaimed streaming series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which released on SonyLIV last year.

Abhishek had been insisting in interviews leading up to The Big Bull's release that his film is not at all like Scam 1992. Certainly, the reviews for both projects have been vastly different.

Also read: The Big Bull movie review: Abhishek Bachchan film makes messiah out of criminal, is a daunting watch

While Scam 1992 was critically acclaimed, and won Pratik and director Hansal Mehta plaudits, The Big Bull has been received poorly. The Hindustan Times review in its review noted, "The Big Bull can't escape from under the long shadow cast by last year's Scam 1992: The Harsahd Mehta Story. Try as hard as one might, Hansal Mehta's career-defining show always plays in the back of your mind..."

