IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai to get simultaneous theatrical and online release, trailer out tomorrow
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Salman Khan in the lead role.
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Salman Khan in the lead role.
bollywood

Salman Khan’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai to get simultaneous theatrical and online release, trailer out tomorrow

  • Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan in the titular role, will be out in theatres as well as digital and other platforms on May 13. The trailer of the film will be out on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 21, 2021 02:26 PM IST

Salman Khan’s upcoming action-drama, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will have a multi-platform release this Eid (May 13). Along with a theatrical release, as promised by the actor, the film will also be out on the pay-per-view service ZeePlex as well as DTH operators -- Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. The trailer will be out on Thursday (April 22).

As Covid-19 cases continue to be on the rise in India, the makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai wished to give the audience the option to choose between a theatrical and at-home viewing. A spokesperson for Salman Khan Films said, “It’s imperative that we all come together and think of out-of-the-box solutions for cinema as an industry during the current pandemic situation.”

“We will support the theatre owners by releasing the film in as many theatres as we can, keeping in line with the rules and protocols laid down by the government. But, considering the guidelines and safety measures, we also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all of our audience. We don't want to deny the audience the choice of entertainment in the comfort of their homes during these times,” the spokesperson added.


Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhudeva. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Also read: Jaya Prada says she could never make 'eye contact' with Sridevi, didn't talk despite being locked in a room together

Earlier, in a statement shared on social media, Salman confirmed the theatrical release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, amid rumours that the film might go the direct-to-digital route. He said that he was keeping the request of theatre owners and exhibitors, who are struggling due to the pandemic.

“Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners... It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe,” he had written.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
salman khan radhe your most wanted bhai

Related Stories

Rakhi Sawant breaks down while thanking Salman Khan after her mother's surgery.(Varinder Chawla)
Rakhi Sawant breaks down while thanking Salman Khan after her mother's surgery.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Rakhi Sawant breaks down while thanking Salman Khan after mother's surgery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 08:48 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant on Monday revealed that her mother underwent a surgery for her cancer. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant thanked Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan for their help.
READ FULL STORY
Somy Ali and Salman Khan reportedly dated for eight years.
Somy Ali and Salman Khan reportedly dated for eight years.
bollywood

Somy Ali reveals Salman cheated on her: 'It's been 20 years since I broke up'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Somy Ali, who was in a relationship with actor Salman Khan in the 90s, has talked about why they broke up and the relationship she shared with his family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP