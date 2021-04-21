Salman Khan’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai to get simultaneous theatrical and online release, trailer out tomorrow

Salman Khan’s upcoming action-drama, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will have a multi-platform release this Eid (May 13). Along with a theatrical release, as promised by the actor, the film will also be out on the pay-per-view service ZeePlex as well as DTH operators -- Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. The trailer will be out on Thursday (April 22).

As Covid-19 cases continue to be on the rise in India, the makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai wished to give the audience the option to choose between a theatrical and at-home viewing. A spokesperson for Salman Khan Films said, “It’s imperative that we all come together and think of out-of-the-box solutions for cinema as an industry during the current pandemic situation.”

“We will support the theatre owners by releasing the film in as many theatres as we can, keeping in line with the rules and protocols laid down by the government. But, considering the guidelines and safety measures, we also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all of our audience. We don't want to deny the audience the choice of entertainment in the comfort of their homes during these times,” the spokesperson added.





Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhudeva. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Earlier, in a statement shared on social media, Salman confirmed the theatrical release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, amid rumours that the film might go the direct-to-digital route. He said that he was keeping the request of theatre owners and exhibitors, who are struggling due to the pandemic.

“Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners... It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe,” he had written.

