Salman Khan in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Salman Khan confirms Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai to release on May 13: 'Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge'

  • Salman Khan is returning to the cinema halls on May 13 with his upcoming film, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. See the new poster here.
By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:52 PM IST

Salman Khan's upcoming film, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai will hit the screens on May 13 for Eid. Salman unveiled a new poster to make the announcement on Saturday.

"Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine....... #RadheOn13thMay #2MonthsToRadhe (had made a commitment for Eid, so will arrive on Eid)," he wrote, leaving his famous dialogue from Wanted (2009) - "Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di toh mein apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta" for fans to complete. The poster shows a muscular Salman with a backdrop of a battleground complete with burning helicopters and artillery.

Along with Salman, the film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in important roles.

A statement from Salman Khan Films, who are one of the producers, said, “Salman Khan and Eid have a special connection and we at Salman Khan Films are happy to continue the tradition with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. We are looking forward to bring back the era of clapping, cheering, whistling and the ‘house-full’ boards Salman Khan’s movies are known for. We are delighted to collaborate with Zee Studios for Radhe and together we want the film to reach all the audience, and for them to enjoy it with all safety measures in place.”

The film has been directed by Prabhudeva. Radhe will mark the third outing for Salman and Prabhudeva, who have previously worked in Wanted (2009) and Dabangg 3 (2019).

Also read: Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards feature with Masaba in this unseen, throwback pic: 'My world, my blood'

Salman had previously hinted that his film will be an Eid release. In a note on Instagram, he had said: “Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners... It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing."

Salman Khan has been busy with his film, Antim in the last couple of months.
Salman Khan and Somy Ali reportedly dated for eight years.
Sara Ali Khan made some milkshake for her friend at 2 am.
Soha Ali Khan has been sharing regular social media updates for fans.
Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill from the sets of Honsla Rakh.
Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi.
Kangana Ranaut is embroiled in yet another controversy.
Babil Khan shares an old, unseen picture of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar from NSD.
Actor Nimrat Kaur will be seen next in the Hindi film Dasvi.
Salman Khan has been busy with his film, Antim in the last couple of months.
Deepika Padukone spends Friday night with sister Anisha in Mumbai
Neena Gupta, Masaba and Vivian clicked together.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated his new album launch in London.
Khushi Kapoor burst into peals of laughter as she was asked to enact a scene.
Tanushree Dutta took the viral Don't Rush challenge.
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula.
The many moods of Sara Ali Khan.
