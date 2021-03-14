From Brahmastra to RRR, can Alia Bhatt's upcoming lineup of films erase the memory of Sadak 2?

Actor Alia Bhatt celebrates her 28th birthday on Monday. Her first look from one of her most awaited films, RRR, is set to be unveiled Monday and she teased a silhouette poster for the same Sunday evening.

Often at the centre of the nepotism debate, Alia has also delivered several critically acclaimed performances in her nine-year-long career. After being panned by critics for her debut film, Karan Johar's Student of The Year (2012), she received positive reviews for her performances in Imtiaz Ali's Highway (2014), Abhishek Choubey's Udta Punjab (2016) and Meghna Gulzar's Raazi (2018).

Most recently seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Alia has an interesting line up of big, ambitious projects over a variety of genres. Here's a look at all her projects in the pipeline:

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia featured in the recently released teaser of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. She plays the titular role of a madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. Titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film is a biopic based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It also features Ajay Devgn in a cameo and is set to hit theatres on July 30.

Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji's first film in his ambitious fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra stars Alia opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The release of the movie has been postponed a few times due to heavy VFX work involved the post-production stage. Alia was filming Brahmastra as recently as last month.

RRR

SS Rajamouli's big period drama, RRR, features Alia in a supporting role alongside south stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan. Alia's first look from the movie is set to be unveiled on her birthday, Monday. She also teased her look from the film Sunday evening.

Takht





Alia has also been announced as a part of the cast of Karan Johar's big budget historical drama Takht. Based in the Mughal era, the film is said to focus on the story of two brothers, Darashikoh and Aurangzeb. Alia will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The movie was announced in 2018 but is yet to go on floors.

