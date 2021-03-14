IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / From Brahmastra to RRR, can Alia Bhatt's upcoming lineup of films erase the memory of Sadak 2?
Ahead of her birthday on Monday, Alia Bhatt shares a pic teasing her look from SS Rajamouli's RRR where she will be seen as Sita.
Ahead of her birthday on Monday, Alia Bhatt shares a pic teasing her look from SS Rajamouli's RRR where she will be seen as Sita.
bollywood

From Brahmastra to RRR, can Alia Bhatt's upcoming lineup of films erase the memory of Sadak 2?

  • Alia Bhatt, who celebrates her birthday on Monday, has a diverse lineup of films, from Brahmastra to Takht. Here's a look at all her projects in the pipeline.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:43 PM IST

Actor Alia Bhatt celebrates her 28th birthday on Monday. Her first look from one of her most awaited films, RRR, is set to be unveiled Monday and she teased a silhouette poster for the same Sunday evening.

Often at the centre of the nepotism debate, Alia has also delivered several critically acclaimed performances in her nine-year-long career. After being panned by critics for her debut film, Karan Johar's Student of The Year (2012), she received positive reviews for her performances in Imtiaz Ali's Highway (2014), Abhishek Choubey's Udta Punjab (2016) and Meghna Gulzar's Raazi (2018).

Most recently seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Alia has an interesting line up of big, ambitious projects over a variety of genres. Here's a look at all her projects in the pipeline:

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia featured in the recently released teaser of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. She plays the titular role of a madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. Titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film is a biopic based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It also features Ajay Devgn in a cameo and is set to hit theatres on July 30.

Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji's first film in his ambitious fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra stars Alia opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The release of the movie has been postponed a few times due to heavy VFX work involved the post-production stage. Alia was filming Brahmastra as recently as last month.

RRR

SS Rajamouli's big period drama, RRR, features Alia in a supporting role alongside south stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan. Alia's first look from the movie is set to be unveiled on her birthday, Monday. She also teased her look from the film Sunday evening.

Takht


Also read: When Masaba Gupta said that she and dad Vivian Richards are 'alike in many ways'

Alia has also been announced as a part of the cast of Karan Johar's big budget historical drama Takht. Based in the Mughal era, the film is said to focus on the story of two brothers, Darashikoh and Aurangzeb. Alia will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The movie was announced in 2018 but is yet to go on floors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
alia bhatt alia bhatt birthday rrr alia bhatt on brahmastra ranbir kapoor starrer brahmastra

Related Stories

Alia Bhatt poses with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor at their friend's wedding.
Alia Bhatt poses with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor at their friend's wedding.
bollywood

Alia, Akansha share inside pics from friend's royal Rajasthani wedding. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor have shared new pictures from their friend's Jaipur wedding. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Alia Bhatt at her best friend's wedding in Rajasthan.
Alia Bhatt at her best friend's wedding in Rajasthan.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt dances to Jalebi Baby and Genda Phool at BFF's wedding, see videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt performed at her best friend's wedding in Rajasthan on Saturday night. The actor joined her girl gang on stage. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
bollywood

Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee says that while everybody is happy that work has finally started, they’re a little scared and cautious, too amid this new normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer-actor Shirley Setia will be making her Bollywood debut with Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Singer-actor Shirley Setia will be making her Bollywood debut with Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty Kundra
bollywood

Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Singer-turned-actor Shirley Setia says there were days when rejections led to self doubts, adding that her family helped her stay committed to her dream of acting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
bollywood

Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Randeep Hooda would next be seen in Salman Kha-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Randeep Hooda would next be seen in Salman Kha-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Randeep Hooda doesn’t rely on stylised baggage or certain body shape for his projects, instead he likes to start it from scratch every single time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranvir and Konkona celebrate their son's birthday.
Ranvir and Konkona celebrate their son's birthday.
bollywood

Ranvir Shorey reunites with Konkona Sensharma for son Haroon's 10th birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who separated in 2015 and were finally divorced last year, got together to celebrate the 10th birthday of their son, Haroon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neetu Kapoor wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday.
Neetu Kapoor wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday.
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'coolest happiest girl' in a sweet birthday note

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Monday. To celebrate her birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the actor and penned a sweet note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce the Oscar nominations on Monday.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce the Oscar nominations on Monday.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra goes 'yay' on live TV as White Tiger scores Oscar nomination

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra couldn't contain her excitement after The White Tiger was nominated in the best adapted screenplay category for the Oscars. Incidentally, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were the ones who announced the nominations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushmita Sen has two daughters, Renee and Alisah.
Sushmita Sen has two daughters, Renee and Alisah.
bollywood

Sushmita's daughter Renee shares major throwback of her mom: 'My whole heart'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:27 PM IST
  • Renee Sen, the daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a major throwback of her mom. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor revealed she once rejected a boy for an exam.
Janhvi Kapoor revealed she once rejected a boy for an exam.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor participated in a rapid-fire question and answer session recently and recalled the time she rejected a boy due to an upcoming Spanish test. She revealed she eventually did not sit for the exam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016.
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016.
bollywood

Bipasha Basu is in love with Karan Singh Grover's new 'levitation' video. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:35 PM IST
  • Actor Bipasha Basu has reacted to a new video posted by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in which he appears to float in the air.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan shares his last social media post.(PTI)
Aamir Khan shares his last social media post.(PTI)
bollywood

Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his 'last post'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Thanking fans for the love that he was showered with on his birthday on Sunday, Aamir Khan announced that he is quitting social media. Read on to know why.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year, turned 28 today
Actor Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year, turned 28 today
bollywood

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 7 times the actor proved with her sassy replies that she is the queen of comebacks

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Actor Alia Bhatt, who turns 28 today, is truly Bollywood’s queen of comebacks, and we revisit some instances when she proved why she deserves that tag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhay Deol is close to Esha and Ahana Deol.
Abhay Deol is close to Esha and Ahana Deol.
bollywood

Abhay Deol gets a special birthday wish from cousin Esha Deol, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:51 PM IST
  • Esha Deol took to Instagram to wish her cousin Abhay Deol on his birthday on Monday. See her post here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From left) Rohini Iyer, Preity G Zinta and Guneet Monga
(From left) Rohini Iyer, Preity G Zinta and Guneet Monga
bollywood

A gathering for a better tomorrow

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Preity G Zinta, Guneet Monga and Rohini Iyer led a panel on ‘Women’s Rights Today’ hosted by United For Human Rights
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samantha Akkineni says she is looking forward to watching Alia Bhatt in RRR.
Samantha Akkineni says she is looking forward to watching Alia Bhatt in RRR.
bollywood

Samantha praises Alia after RRR poster unveiled: 'You inspire us to push harder'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Samantha Akkineni shared the poster of Alia Bhatt's character Sita from RRR and deemed Alia 'phenomenal', adding that she inspires all to push harder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP