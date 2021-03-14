When Masaba Gupta said that she and dad Vivian Richards are 'alike in many ways', have 'short temper'
- Masaba Gupta in a 2012 interview spoke about how she's very similar to her father, Vivian Richards.
Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta set the internet ablaze with her recent Instagram post, which featured her as a baby, with her parents, actor Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. "My world. My blood," Masaba captioned the post.
Masaba was raised by her mother, although she spent a lot of time with her father growing up. In a 2012 interview, she spoke about their equation.
She told Firstpost, "I have deep respect and love for both my parents. They are both their own kind of people, successful and yet not running with the herd. Through the time when I was between 8 till I turned 14, I remember my holidays with my father. He was very active in commentary then, travelling the world, and he would come to India quite often. I never really stayed with him, but Mom and I would go for holidays with him."
She continued, "We are alike in many ways. For one, I have his short temper. And we are both very selfish people. Well, selfish is a strong word, but we do come first. We matter the most to ourselves. We have the same view about the world. I think I inherited this, though we also talk things out and I realise his view of life is close to mine. For one, he always tells me, family is important; there is no such thing as a friend. If you have one true friend, it is a big thing! And mom and dad are both similar in their focus on what they do."
Also read: Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards feature with Masaba in this unseen, throwback pic: 'My world, my blood'
Masaba said in the interview that as a child, actor Satish Kaushik offered to sign on behalf of her father when it was time for school admissions. She also spoke about her stepfather, Vivek Mehra, to whom Neena has been married since 2008.
After spearheading a successful fashion label, Masaba made her acting debut with a semi-fictional Netflix series titled Masaba Masaba. The show, which also stars Neena as a version of herself, will return for a second season.
