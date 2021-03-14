Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan share inside pics from friend's royal Rajasthani wedding. See here

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared pictures from her friend Rhea Khurana's wedding in Jaipur. Previously, videos of Alia and her fellow bridesmaids dancing to popular Bollywood songs on stage had been shared online.

On Sunday, Alia took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the wedding. She wrote in her caption, "We keep this love in a photograph, we make these memories for ourselves," along with a black heart emoji. The pictures showed the actor posing with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and others.

Akansha also took to Instagram to share pictures and videos. She posed against the same candlelit backdrop. "Beautiful gulssssss," actor Athiya Shetty commented.

In a video from the sangeet, Alia was seen dressed in a stunning pink saree while she grooved to Badshah's hit track Genda Phool. In another video, she was seen dancing to Tesher's Jalebi Baby.

Earlier this week, Alia issued a statement clarifying that she tested negative for Covid-19 after her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor was confirmed to have tested positive. "I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all!" she wrote in a post.

Much has also been said about Alia and Ranbir's wedding. Ranbir in an interview last year said that they would've tied the knot already had it not been for the pandemic, and that getting married was a milestone that he wanted to check off very soon.

