Alia Bhatt sets the stage on fire with Jalebi Baby and Genda Phool at her best friend's wedding. Watch
- Alia Bhatt performed at her best friend's wedding in Rajasthan on Saturday night. The actor joined her girl gang on stage.
Alia Bhatt turned bridesmaid for her best friend Rhea Khurana's wedding this weekend. The actor was spotted leaving for Jaipur to attend the wedding on Saturday. In videos from the pre-wedding ceremonies, Alia was seen having a ball with her girlfriends.
In a video from the sangeet, Alia was seen dressed in a stunning pink saree while she grooved to Badshah's hit track Genda Phool. Through the performance, Alia was seen smiling. In another video, she was seen dancing to Tesher's Jalebi Baby. Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan was also seen at the pre-wedding function. Following the ceremony, photos of the actors posing with the bride-to-be also surfaced online.
Earlier this week, Alia issued a statement clarifying that she tested negative for Covid-19 after her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for the same. "I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all!" she said, via her Instagram Stories.
She also shared a throwback picture featuring Ranbir's hand in her own, to confess that she misses him. Ranbir's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor had confirmed the actor had tested positive for the novel virus. "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions," she said.
Alia has been busy wrapping her upcoming movies. She will soon be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, her first venture with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She also has Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir, directed by Ayan Mukherji in the pipeline.
