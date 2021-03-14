IND USA
Inaaya and Taimur seen together in this pic shared by their aunt Saba Ali Khan.
Saba Ali Khan holds Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur, Soha's daughter Inaaya in throwback pics: 'Love all my nephews, nieces'

  • Saba Ali Khan has posted new pictures with her brother Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur and sister Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya. Check them out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:27 AM IST

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has posted a throwback picture on Instagram in which she can be seen with Saif's son, Taimur and sister Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Sharing the picture late Saturday, Saba wrote, "BOTH My Jaans #What I wonder..am i saying to the man at the back ..?....I'll hold them both, gimme Tim?? Looks it!! Though How I'd manage I have no clue!! #lol Doesn't stop me .. love them loads!!!!! What would U say...or think I might be saying..?"


She had also posted a pic with Inaaya, and asked fans, "Guess WHO...?#MY Baby NO. 2 Love ALL my nephews and nieces!# #thosewerethedays #myjaan #too #throwbackmemories #staytogether #family #matters #most #." While a few fans kept wondering, many of them guessed it correctly that it was Inaaya's picture.


The family also welcomed a new baby recently. Saif and Kareena Kapoor's second son arrived last month and they are yet to announce his name, or reveal his face to the public.

Ahead of the arrival of the little one, the family moved to a more spacious apartment, just across the street from their former Fortune Heights residence. The new home boasts of a nursery for the kids and a swimming pool, among other things.

Also read: Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra share first poster of new music video Rang Lageya

“We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support,” Saif had said on the baby's arrival. Saif also has daughter Sara and son Ibrahim from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.


Saba often shares pictures of the family, her siblings and sister-in-law, niece and nephew. Recently, she posted pictures from Taimur's third birthday party.

