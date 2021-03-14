Saba Ali Khan holds Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur, Soha's daughter Inaaya in throwback pics: 'Love all my nephews, nieces'
- Saba Ali Khan has posted new pictures with her brother Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur and sister Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya. Check them out here.
Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has posted a throwback picture on Instagram in which she can be seen with Saif's son, Taimur and sister Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Sharing the picture late Saturday, Saba wrote, "BOTH My Jaans #What I wonder..am i saying to the man at the back ..?....I'll hold them both, gimme Tim?? Looks it!! Though How I'd manage I have no clue!! #lol Doesn't stop me .. love them loads!!!!! What would U say...or think I might be saying..?"
She had also posted a pic with Inaaya, and asked fans, "Guess WHO...?#MY Baby NO. 2 Love ALL my nephews and nieces!# #thosewerethedays #myjaan #too #throwbackmemories #staytogether #family #matters #most #." While a few fans kept wondering, many of them guessed it correctly that it was Inaaya's picture.
The family also welcomed a new baby recently. Saif and Kareena Kapoor's second son arrived last month and they are yet to announce his name, or reveal his face to the public.
Ahead of the arrival of the little one, the family moved to a more spacious apartment, just across the street from their former Fortune Heights residence. The new home boasts of a nursery for the kids and a swimming pool, among other things.
Also read: Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra share first poster of new music video Rang Lageya
“We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support,” Saif had said on the baby's arrival. Saif also has daughter Sara and son Ibrahim from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.
Saba often shares pictures of the family, her siblings and sister-in-law, niece and nephew. Recently, she posted pictures from Taimur's third birthday party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur and Inaaya pose with their aunt Saba in throwback pics
- Saba Ali Khan has posted new pictures with her brother Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur and sister Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddhant Chaturvedi confirms testing Covid-19 positive, says 'I'm feeling fine'
- In a note on Instagram, Siddhant Chaturvedi thanked fans for their concern while confirming that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Aamir Khan: When he talked about being ‘very unlucky in love’
- Aamir Khan, who is now married to Kiran Rao, was once 'very unlucky in love'. He revealed that his early experiences with love did not go very well and he was 'rejected' the first three times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut shares video from brother's wedding as she 'misses the squad'
- Kangana Ranaut dances in a throwback video from her brother's wedding and reveals she is missing the celebrations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamlesh Mishra: OTT platform has given new life to documentaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arshad Warsi: You have to find a way to fit in the film industry, it is a tough place
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacqueline turns up the heat with sultry photoshoot, Urvashi calls her 'goddess'
- Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of herself from a new photoshoot. The black-and-white photo drew praise from Urvashi Rautela and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana shares stunning throwback pic with Mithun, Shilpa says 'so hot you look'
- Shabana Azmi shared a throwback picture with Mithun Chakraborty, which saw many of her fans and industry friends drop appreciative messages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shikha Talsania on shooting in Covid-19 era: It’s a great way to work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeetendra recalls fond memories of growing up in a chawl, watch video
- Jeetendra, who spent the first two decades of his life in a chawl in Mumbai, recalled fond memories of his childhood on Indian Idol 12. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Awareness around SRK is so high, our productions take more beating: Gaurav Verma
- Red Chillies COO Gaurav Verma has a reasoning behind why some of the company's shows and films 'take more beating' than others, and it has to do with Shah Rukh Khan's popularity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee shares pic of Anurag editing Dobaaraa: 'In a hurry to complete the film'
- Taapsee Pannu shared a picture from the shoot of her film Dobaaraa, showing director Anurag Kashyap deep into work on the editing table, and said how he was in a tearing hurry to finish the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aaliyah upset after her boyfriend says she wants more attention than his dogs
- Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire participated in the 'pass the phone' challenge, wherein they revealed each others' least appealing qualities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor invites modelling offers from jeans brands with then-and-now photos
- Anil Kapoor took to social media to share two pictures from two different photoshoots, done 31 years apart, and invited modelling offers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt's look from SS Rajamouli's RRR to be unveiled on her birthday
- Alia Bhatt's first look in SS Rajamouli's ambitious next, RRR, will be released on March 15. This is her first Telugu project while RRR will be SS Rajamouli's first film after Baahubali part 2 which released in 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox