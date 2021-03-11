Excited Taimur Ali Khan runs into glass door while mom Kareena Kapoor poses for photos, watch video
- A video of Taimur Ali Khan running into a glass door, while Kareena Kapoor posed for the photographers, is doing the rounds online.
Kareena Kapoor's son, Taimur, was so excited to attend his cousin Samaira's birthday party on Thursday that he ran straight into a glass door. A video of Kareena and Taimur arriving for the party is doing the rounds online.
The video showed Kareena exiting her car, wearing a blue kaftan, with Taimur in tow. As the paparazzi called out to them for pictures, Taimur let out a shriek and slipped away towards the entrance of the building. But he ran into a glass door. Kareena immediately turned around to see if he was alright. Some of the photographers could be heard in a video shared online, reacting to Taimur's little accident.
Two members of the Kapoor family are celebrating their birthdays today. Kareena's cousin, Zahaan, and Samaira. She wished both of them with social media posts.
For Samaira, she wrote, "You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby. Happy birthday Samuuuu."
Samaira is the daughter of Karisma Kapoor and her ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur. Karisma also took to social media to share a special birthday message for her. She wrote, "You will always be my little princess. Happy 16th birthday. #mybabygirl #happybirthday."
Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy. They haven't yet revealed the child's name or face. The couple had faced backlash after they revealed Taimur's name, and Kareena said before giving birth that they'd tread more carefully this time around.
