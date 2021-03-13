IND USA
Paras Chharab and Mahira Sharma in poster for new song, Rang Lageya.
Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra share first poster of new music video Rang Lageya. Jaan Kumar Sanu reacts

  Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra share new poster for their upcoming music video, Rang Lageya. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:11 PM IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestants and rumoured couple, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, will reunite for a new music video, Rang Lageya. They revealed a teaser poster on Saturday on social media. They had announced the collaboration in January.

Mahira and Paras have earlier featured in a few music videos after they appeared together on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan last year. Their new song is sung by Rochak Kohli and Mohit Chouhan, while Kumaar has penned the lyrics. The song is due out on March 17, Wednesday.

Mahira shared a glimpse of the upcoming song and wrote on Instagram, "#RANGLAGEYA out on 17th March only on Saregama Music YouTube channel! Excited?? This Holi, spread the colour of love with me, @parasvchhabrra, @rochakkohli, @mohitchauhanofficial, @kumaarofficial, @danishrenzu, @buntybainsproductions & @aamir_bashir_. Stay Tuned @saregama_official."

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer Jaam Kumar Sanu dropped smileys on Paras' post of the teaser poster. Fans also loved it and showered love on the posts. "Wow, such a soothing song," wrote one. Another one commented, "Beautiful Such a Sweet Song & Music. So Excited Best wishes," and a third wrote, "Sounding Classic and looking picture perfect !!"

Paras and Mahira met on Bigg Boss 13 and grew soon close. Initially, Mahira did not reciprocate and both kept the friendship very casual. Later, Paras grew more serious about her and even had an infamous breakup with Akanksha Puri. He claimed that he had broken up with her before entering the show but she denied it.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares video from brother's wedding as she 'misses the squad'

Paras was recently seen on Bigg Boss 14 as well. He entered the house to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee who was a proxy contestant for Eijaz Khan. Eijaz had to step out of the show due to prior commitments.

Paras, who came for the supporters' week, was accused of not supporting Devoleena enough and playing for Rubina Dilaik instead. Rubina emerged as the season winner later.

mahira sharma paras chhabra bigg boss 13

