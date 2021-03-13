Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra share first poster of new music video Rang Lageya. Jaan Kumar Sanu reacts
- Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra share new poster for their upcoming music video, Rang Lageya. Check it out here.
Bigg Boss 13 contestants and rumoured couple, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, will reunite for a new music video, Rang Lageya. They revealed a teaser poster on Saturday on social media. They had announced the collaboration in January.
Mahira and Paras have earlier featured in a few music videos after they appeared together on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan last year. Their new song is sung by Rochak Kohli and Mohit Chouhan, while Kumaar has penned the lyrics. The song is due out on March 17, Wednesday.
Mahira shared a glimpse of the upcoming song and wrote on Instagram, "#RANGLAGEYA out on 17th March only on Saregama Music YouTube channel! Excited?? This Holi, spread the colour of love with me, @parasvchhabrra, @rochakkohli, @mohitchauhanofficial, @kumaarofficial, @danishrenzu, @buntybainsproductions & @aamir_bashir_. Stay Tuned @saregama_official."
Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer Jaam Kumar Sanu dropped smileys on Paras' post of the teaser poster. Fans also loved it and showered love on the posts. "Wow, such a soothing song," wrote one. Another one commented, "Beautiful Such a Sweet Song & Music. So Excited Best wishes," and a third wrote, "Sounding Classic and looking picture perfect !!"
Paras and Mahira met on Bigg Boss 13 and grew soon close. Initially, Mahira did not reciprocate and both kept the friendship very casual. Later, Paras grew more serious about her and even had an infamous breakup with Akanksha Puri. He claimed that he had broken up with her before entering the show but she denied it.
Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares video from brother's wedding as she 'misses the squad'
Paras was recently seen on Bigg Boss 14 as well. He entered the house to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee who was a proxy contestant for Eijaz Khan. Eijaz had to step out of the show due to prior commitments.
Paras, who came for the supporters' week, was accused of not supporting Devoleena enough and playing for Rubina Dilaik instead. Rubina emerged as the season winner later.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra share first poster of new music video Rang Lageya
- Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra share new poster for their upcoming music video, Rang Lageya. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonali Phogat dances to Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin's Tera Suit, he says 'killing it'
- Sonali Phogat, who confessed to having feelings for Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14, shared a video of herself dancing to Tera Suit. She also called him and Jasmin Bhasin a 'beautiful couple'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divyanka Tripathi says she got ‘indecent proposals’ from men in the industry
- Divyanka Tripathi said that she received 'indecent proposals' from some men in the entertainment industry but has always turned them down.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ekta Kapoor wants to know Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar’s diet, here's why
- Ekta Kapoor, commenting on Neha Kakkar's youthful looks, said that she would like to know about her diet. Watch the promo of Indian Idol 12 here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani in awe after her dog accompanies son Aaravv for his nap
- Anita Hassanandani shared a video of her dog, Mowgli, accompanying her son Aaravv for an afternoon nap.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did Eijaz Khan quit Bigg Boss 14 for Pavitra, and not professional commitments?
- Actor Eijaz Khan has cleared the air about rumours suggesting that he quit Bigg Boss 14 prematurely because he wanted to reunite with Pavitra Punia, and not because he had professional commitments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi deepfakes as Kajol, Priyanka, fan says 'You are more attractive'
- Rakhi Sawant transformed into Kajol from My Name Is Khan and then, Priyanka Chopra from Gunday, in new video. She asked fans which of the two they preferred.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan's alleged email to Palace about Kate Middleton crying claims revealed
- An email reportedly sent by Meghan Markle to Palace staff, requesting that a clarification be made on the story about her making Kate Middleton cry, has been revealed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asim Riaz flaunts his abs in a shirtless pic, Himanshi Khurana reacts
- Asim Riaz dropped a shirtless picture of him on Instagram and dropping a comment was his girlfriend, actor Himanshi Khurana.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ridhi Dogra on television's regressive content: 'TV is reflective of society'
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ridhi Dogra opens up about the quality of shows on TV, the vast urban and rural divide in India and more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divyanka Tripathi says she was ‘almost tortured’ when she started out
- Divyanka Tripathi said that she was 'almost tortured' during her initial days in the television industry. She added that the experience made her powerful and shaped her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teejay Sidhu on post-pregnancy struggles: 'I have days where I just cry'
- Teejay Sidhu shared her feelings in an elaborate note, admitting that she is facing a myriad of emotions. She also says her body may have healed but her emotions are still "raw".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devoleena offers ‘Burnol’ to haters as hashtag of her name reported on Instagram
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee did not seem too bothered about the hashtag of her name getting reported and removed from Instagram. She said success creates haters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social media’s an influencing factor but not the sole reason to cast actors, say celebs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lee Min-ho soaks the sun while Kim Go-eun shares a BTS pic from a shoot
- The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared new photos.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox