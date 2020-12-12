e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Paras Chhabra’s fan calls Sidharth Shukla old enough to be Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Rahul Vaidya hits back

Paras Chhabra’s fan calls Sidharth Shukla old enough to be Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Rahul Vaidya hits back

A Twitter user, purportedly a fan of Paras Chhabra, took a jibe at Sidharth Shukla’s age and suggested that he is old enough to be Shehnaaz Gill’s father. Rahul Vaidya hit back.

tv Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 16:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sidharth Shukla, who turned 40 on Saturday, has been linked to Shehnaaz Gill.
Sidharth Shukla, who turned 40 on Saturday, has been linked to Shehnaaz Gill.
         

A fan of Paras Chhabra, who tweets under his name, took a jibe at Sidharth Shukla’s age. As Sidharth turned 40 on Saturday, the Twitter user said that if he had gotten married at the ‘right time’, he would have had a daughter as old as Shehnaaz Gill, whom he has been linked with since their Bigg Boss 13 days.

Throwing shade at Sidharth, Paras’ fan wrote, “@sidharth_shukla bhai sahi time pe shaadi ho gai hoti to #ShehnaazGill jitni beti hoti teri (brother, if you had gotten married at the right time, you would have a daughter as old as Shehnaaz Gill)... haha. just a joke dont take it otherwise... Wish u a very happy Birthday bro.”

Hindustantimes

Rahul Vaidya jumped to Sidharth’s defence and hit back saying, “Bhai toh us hishab se toh @sidharth_shukla ki shadi 12 saal mein honi chahiye thi aur uski Mahira jitni badi beti hoti. Yaad hai #BB13 (Brother, by that logic, Sidharth should have gotten married at the age of 12 and he would have had a daughter as old as Mahira Sharma. Remember Bigg Boss 13)?..... hahahaha just joking.” Shehnaaz appreciated the reply and commented, “Kya baat hai kya baat hai kya baat hai .. sahi hai.... tussi cha gaye (Wow, this is great! You are on fire).”

 

Sidharth, whose age was a subject of discussion on Bigg Boss 13, joked about his fellow contestants’ ‘buddha (old man)’ comments about him as he tweeted on Saturday, “To @TheRashamiDesai #ParasChabbra @MahiraSharma_ #VishalAdityaSingh ..... and who so ever it may concern ....I am now officially 40 saal ka ... but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one).”

Also see: Sana Khan shares honeymoon pics from picturesque Gulmarg, goes on a snowmobile ride with husband

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz wished Sidharth with a sweet video. As he posed for a selfie, she surprised him by saying happy birthday, which is when he realised that she was actually taking a video. “Achcha, aisa hai kya (Oh, is this how it is)? Thank you,” he said. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Happy birthday to u @realsidharthshukla.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal
Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
Pawar’s detractors in Congress conspired twice to deny him PM’s chair: Patel
Pawar’s detractors in Congress conspired twice to deny him PM’s chair: Patel
Security stepped up at Delhi borders as farmers’ protests intensify
Security stepped up at Delhi borders as farmers’ protests intensify
Startups are going to be backbone of new India: Piyush Goyal
Startups are going to be backbone of new India: Piyush Goyal
Workers damage iPhone manufacturing plant near Bengaluru over salary issues
Workers damage iPhone manufacturing plant near Bengaluru over salary issues
Opposition asks Kerala governor to order probe against Speaker as polls draw near
Opposition asks Kerala governor to order probe against Speaker as polls draw near
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In