Happy birthday Angad Bedi: When the actor had to ‘man up and speak’ to Neha Dhupia’s parents about his marriage proposal
- Angad Bedi had once revealed how he had to really man up and speak to Neha Dhupia's parents about her pregnancy, and his proposal of marriage, but only after he gorged on more than half-a-dozen gulab jamuns.
Angad Bedi is celebrating his 38th birthday today. The actor is not just having a successful run at work, but is also enjoying his time as a father. He has a two-year-old daughter, Mehr, with wife Neha Dhupia.
Angad had appeared on Neha's talk show, No Filter Neha, where he spoke about how her parents were livid when he revealed to them that he and Neha planned to tie the knot at the earliest, and that she was pregnant. The couple tied the knot on May 10, 2018 and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at a Delhi gurudwara. The wedding was planned within four days.
Angad revealed that he knew what he was supposed to do, but was worried about how her parents would react. He said, "I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you. Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction.”
Angad and family received a warm welcome at Neha’s Delhi house, and before coming clean, he enjoyed ate more than half-a-dozen gulab jamuns, dosa, tea, beer, and much more. “Your parents loved me so much and they were very accepting of the fact that you and I should settle down. But they were not really prepared to hear the news that you were expecting,” he said.
Angad further revealed that after lovingly accepting multiple gulab jamuns from Neha’s mother, he finally decided to blurt it out. "I said, ‘you know what, we are going to have a baby’. And that was it. There was silence, then your mom got really mad and she started bleeding from her nose. It was a bit dramatic for me. Bahut jhaad padi (we got a lot of scolding).”
"I was very honest as I went with the right intention. Okay, everybody makes mistakes but for me, this was not a mistake," said Angad, adding that this actually led them to finally settle down and start a family.
