Gautam Kichlu with real Kajal Aggarwal (left) and her wax statute (right) at Madame Tussauds Singapore.
Gautam Kichlu with real Kajal Aggarwal (left) and her wax statute (right) at Madame Tussauds Singapore.
Kajal Aggarwal reveals Gautam Kitchlu flew to Singapore for just few hours to see her wax statue before inauguration

Kajal Aggarwal has shared a picture from the day her then fiance Gautam Kichlu flew to Singapore to have a private viewing of her wax statue at Madam Tussauds Singapore.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:40 AM IST

Kajal Aggarwal has revealed her now husband Gautam Kitchlu had flown to Singapore for a few hours just to have a look at her wax statute at Madame Tussauds before it was inaugurated for the public. She has also shared a picture from the day which shows Gautam standing between the real and the wax form of Kajal.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kajal wrote, "#throwback to @mtssingapore wax statue launch a year ago @kitchlug got a private viewing before she was launched to the whole world, he flew in to Singapore for a couple of hours on the 4th, just so that he could be there for my big moment and had to reach Germany for his work commitment on the 5th morning. p.s- who knew the pandemic would become such a life altering / threatening event back then! #timeflies p.s.s- I love how he’s got eyes only for me."


Kajal is seen in a colourful dress as she stands on one side of Gautam who has Kajal's wax statue on his other side. He has, however, his eyes fixed on the real Kajal.

Kajal's wax statute was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Singapore in February last year. Her parents and sister had flown to Singapore for the unveiling ceremony and had proudly posed with the wax figure.


Eight months later, Kajal tied the knot with Gautam amid strict Covid-19 restrictions. The multiple-day wedding ceremony was a lavish affair with her near and dear ones forming a bio bubble.


Also read: Amitabh Bachchan on Abhishek Bachchan's birthday: 'I led him once holding his hand, he leads me now'

Sharing a picture from the wedding, Kajal had written on Instagram, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched."

