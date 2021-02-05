Amitabh Bachchan on Abhishek Bachchan's birthday: 'I led him once holding his hand, he leads me now'
- Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a photo collage with son Abhishek Bachchan on latter's birthday. See here.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan was every bit a proud father as he wished his son Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday on Friday. He took to Instagram and posted a then-and-now collage of throwback pictures with his son.
Sharing it, he wrote: "... I lead him once holding his hand .. he leads me now holding my hand ." The picture on the left was a black and white picture from Abhishek's childhood which showed Amitabh leading his son, holding his hand. The second one was a more recent one, perhaps from a Bollywood function, and showed the reverse.
Fans of Amitabh were elated on seeing the picture; one wrote: "Such beautiful pictures and the memories attached with them." Another said: "Many happy returns of the day. Happy Birthday Mr. Abhishek. God bless you." Many others wrote in to say "Happy birthday".
Also wishing Abhishek was his niece, Navya Naveli Nanda. She shared a fun throwback picture with her uncle and wrote: "Happy birthday bestfriend to more NYC nights & Chelsea games. You may just be my favourite family member My partner in all crimes!"
Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photo shoot, says ‘I don’t want to be defined by where I come from’
Actor Ajay Devgn, who is working with Amitabh in MayDay and has done Bol Bachchan with Abhishek before, took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy Birthday dear Abhishek. Hope you have a good one. Wish you the very best today & always." He also shared a picture of them together.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa slams burning of Greta’s effigies, Kangana calls Twitter China puppet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee has her 'chin up' as she focuses on film shoot amid tussle with Kangana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh on son Abhishek's birthday: 'He leads me now holding my hand'
- Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a photo collage with son Abhishek Bachchan on latter's birthday. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan reacts to farmers' protests: 'Most correct thing should be done'
- Salman Khan has reacted to the controversial farm laws and the protests that have followed. He said whatever is the most correct thing to do, should be done.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat on welcoming Vamika with Anushka: 'Greatest moment in my life'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter deletes Kangana's tweet to Rohit Sharma, she calls it 'China puppet'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda wishes uncle Abhishek Bachchan on birthday: 'Partner in all crimes'
- Actor Abhishek Bachchan got an early birthday wish from his niece Navya Naveli Nanda on Friday. She also posted a picture of them together and wrote a note alongside. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Priyaank-Shaza's wedding party: Cousin Shraddha, Anil Kapoor attend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shoojit Sircar on OTT boom: Every boom is welcome as that means we are progressing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I waited for these opportunities, says Yami on signing eight films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha calls burning of Greta Thunberg’s effigies ‘repugnant and immature'
- Richa Chadha criticised the burning of Greta Thunberg’s posters and effigies, calling it 'foolish' and 'embarrassing'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Abhishek: See precious family moments with Aishwarya and Aaradhya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan questions criticism of global support to protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adarsh says he felt insecure when he competed with ‘buff men' at auditions
- Adarsh Gourav, who shot to fame with Netflix film The White Tiger, has said that he would feel intimidated at auditions. He also revealed that he almost quit the industry in 2015.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kubbra Sait takes indirect dig at Kangana, says calling her 'queen' backfired
- Kubbra Sait took on Kangana Ranaut over her recent comments on the ongoing farmers' protest. Kangana made disparaging comments about Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and other supporters of the agitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox