Home / Bollywood / Kajal Aggarwal confirms wedding to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30: Here’s who the groom is

Kajal Aggarwal confirms wedding to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30: Here’s who the groom is

Actor Kajal Aggarwal will get married to Gautam Kichlu In Mumbai on October 30. The Singham actor made the announcement via an Instagram post.

bollywood Updated: Oct 06, 2020 13:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kajal Aggarwal will marry Gautam Kitchlu in October.
Kajal Aggarwal will marry Gautam Kitchlu in October.
         

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is getting married - the Singham actor took to Instagram to make the announcement. She will wed Gautam Kichlu in a small and private wedding on October 30.

Sharing the post, Kajal said: “I said yes. “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

 
View this post on Instagram

♾🙏🏻

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

According to reports, Gautam is a businessman who owns Discern Living, an e-commerce platform for interior design and home decor solutions. A fitness enthusiast, he shares photos from his work and at times about running marathons. His account is also followed by Kajal.

 
 

Among those who congratulated Kajal were her industry colleagues. Samantha Akkeni said: “Congratulations dear Kajal. Wishing the both of you only love and joy and a lifetime of togetherness.” Hansika Motwani wrote: “Congratulations kajal . Wishing you both a life time of happiness”. Raashi Khanna said: “Congratulations Kajal! Wish you all the happiness and love!” Abhishek Kapoor’s wife Pragya Jaiswal said: “Congratulations Kajal..Love & happiness forever.”

Also read: What Akshaye Khanna said about Vinod Khanna leaving family for Osho: ‘Something must have moved him so deeply inside’

Namrata Shirodkar wrote: “This is great news. Congratulations Kajal Aggarwal. Sending love and blessings your way.” On Monday, Kajal had posted an intriguing post, it only had a heart drawn in gold against a black backdrop.

As back as November last year, Kajal had confirmed that she was planning to get married. Speaking to fellow actor Lakshmi Manchu’s chat show Feet Up With The Stars Telugu, she had made the confirmation.

“Yes, I am planning for a wedding soon.” Talking about her ideal man, she added, “Quite a lot of things, but most importantly he should be possessive, caring and spiritual,” a Pinkvilla report had quoted her as saying.

