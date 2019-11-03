e-paper
Kajal Aggarwal confirms marriage plans: ‘Yes, I am planning for a wedding soon’

Kajal Aggarwal has confirmed she will get married soon. Will it be a grand wedding next year as she ties the knot with a businessman?

regional-movies Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kajal Aggarwal is rumoured to tie the knot with a businessman sometime next year.
Responding to rumours of a wedding, actor Kajal Aggarwal has confirmed she indeed plans to get married soon. Kajal was reportedly speaking on Laxmi Manchu’s chat show Feet Up With The Stars Telugu, when she made the confirmation.

A Pinkvilla report quoted Kajal as saying, “Yes, I am planning for a wedding soon.” Talking about her ideal man, she added, “Quite a lot of things, but most importantly he should be possessive, caring and spiritual.” As per a previous Pinkvilla report, Kajal may tie the knot sometime next year with a businessman and it will be an arranged marriage.

View this post on Instagram

#diwali2019

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Last year, Kajal had claimed she was not ready for marriage. “Seeing the likes of Deepika and Priyanka getting married, even I wanted to tie the knot but I feel that I am at the peak of my career and feel that marriage can wait as of now,” she had said in an interview.

Earlier this year, Kajal had revealed that she will marry a person out of the film industry rather than having a relationship with a film personality. Talking about a previous relationship, Kajal had said she once fell in love with a common man but they soon separated due to her busy film schedule.

 

In September this year, Kajal made headlines with her long post as she shared pictures from her visit to the Taj Mahal. She celebrated her singlehood in the post and cherished the historical monument. “Witnessing this #symboloflove made me reflect upon this topic, taking this opportunity to share my thoughts : In a culture where we tend to place romantic love on a pedestal, we can easily overlook the dynamic ways to experience love. There’s the depth of close friendships, the sense of belonging in a community, the intensity of an artistic practice, a connection to our work, or any experience that provides companionship, support, self-discovery, and even the feelings of both elation and misery. But this isn’t the common narrative, so for many single people - me included - we can mistakenly think we’re not good enough, or feel incomplete without this one, specific type of love. After many years spent berating my own single status, I could see how carelessly narrow my own view of love had been and how short-sighted it is to view romantic love as a prerequisite to a happy life. For many, being single is not about a lack of options for love, but a choice - a choice to apply a broader definition to love, and see the value in all its forms. (Also, Your happiness depends wholly on you, share that joy and completeness with your partner instead of thrusting the responsibility solely upon them) #enjoyingthesymboloflove #withpeopleilove #myvillage,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

#touristythings #worldsbeautifulplaces

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

