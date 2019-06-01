Kajal Aggarwal shares no makeup photos showing her freckles, says ‘true beauty lies, in accepting ourselves for how lovely we are’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, known to the Hindi film audience as the female lead in Ajay Devgn’s Singham, is quite active on Instagram. Her recent pictures have created quite a stir on social media.

On Friday, the actor shared a closeup picture of herself without any makeup on. Not only was she willing to show her real skin colour, what came as a surprise to many, was that she made no effort to hide her freckles too. Sharing the picture, Kajal wrote a long note. She said: “People can’t discover themselves anymore. Perhaps because we live in a world crazed by physical attraction or because social media has swallowed up our self esteem in whom and what it glorifies. Billions of rupees are spent on cosmetics and beauty products that promise you the prefect body. Narcissism seems to exist everywhere. Between those lines, we try to join the crowd or feel left out. Yet the only way we can truly be happy is when we start accepting who we are rather than defining or carving a different image for ourselves. Although makeup beautifies our outer persona, does it build our character and define who we are? True beauty lies, in accepting ourselves for how lovely we are.”

She had shared another black and white photo, again without any makeup, and wrote: “And it took courage and supreme shedding of inhibitions (and an entire layer of makeup) to finally put this picture up.” Kajal’s pictures got a thumbs up from Instagram users. Telugu actor Pragya Jaiswal replied to her photo saying “wow”, while Indo-Canadian singer Shashaa Tirupati said it was a “crucial message” and left many heart emojis. Instagram user named nkdivya wrote “beautiful”. Another user grubzon said, “Freckles are so cute. You look more beautiful than ever.” The photographs are part of a photo shoot she did for Joseph Radhik, well known for doing the wedding photography for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and later for Priyanka Chopra too.

Kajal is a busy actor in South Indian films and appears mostly in Tamil and Telugu films. The Magadheera and Temper actor, has four films in her kitty including Paris Paris, the official Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen, Komali, Ranarangam and Indian 2.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 15:03 IST