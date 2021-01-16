Here's how Richa Chadha learnt to ride a bike for Madam Chief Minister, fan says she could have taken Ali Fazal's help
Richa Chadha is gearing up for the release of her film, Madam Chief Minister. The actor could be seen riding a bike in the film's trailer and has now shared a video from her biking lessons.
Sharing a video from the making of the film, Richa wrote, "Watch Tara Roop Ram a.k.a. me, learn how to ride a bike! A revolution is coming, #MadamChiefMinister releasing on 22nd January. Only 1 week to go. Stay tuned!"
The video shows Richa, dressed in a T-shirt and trousers with full bike-riding gear including helmet, knee and elbow pads, learning to ride a bike. She begins her lessons by learning to ride a scooty. She then moves to a bigger, heavier bike and learns about the clutch, brakes and the kick-start. Despite several attempts she is seen struggling to start the bike. She then moves to a lighter, more stable bike which she drives in the film as well. Her tutor is seen riding pillion as she learns to ride the bike on empty streets.
Asking why she didn't learn to ride a bike from boyfriend Ali Fazal, a fan commented on the video on Instagram, "Ali bhai se seekh lete (you could have learnt from Ali)." The actor replied to him, "He was shooting Mirzapur."
Madam Chief Minister is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor of Jolly LLB fame. The film also stars Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi and Saurabh Shukla. It is set in Uttar Pradesh and revolves around the rise of an "untouchable" who braves all odds in life.
Also read: When Salman said he didn't regret confessing his love to a girl: 'If I would've married her, I would've been a grandpa'
The film recently landed into a controversy as Richa was accused of showing the Dalit community in a stereotypical way as her character was shown holding a broom in her hand. While the poster has been retracted, Richa said in her statement, "The first poster that was released faced severe criticism, rightly so. What to me (and my privileged eyes) was a mere prop used by my character in a scene, came across as a stereotypical portrayal of Dalits for many of our people." She added, "It was a regrettable and a completely unintentional oversight, not a deliberate insinuation. We are sorry. Our heart is in the right place. Hopefully you will see that for yourself when you watch the film."
