When Salman said he didn't regret confessing his love to a girl: 'If I would've married her, I would've been a grandpa'

Salman Khan has a huge fan following to boast about, especially among women and kids. However, the actor is yet to tie the knot or have children. He once revealed that if he had confessed his love to a girl used to like, he would have become a grandfather by now. Therefore, he doesn't regret not telling her about his feelings.

Salman had once played a fun game with Ajay Devgn and Kajol who joined him on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. As part of a lie detector game, Kajol had asked him if there was a girl whom he liked but didn’t confess his feelings for her. The Mujhse Shaadi Karoge actor revealed that there indeed was a girl whom he liked but doesn't regret not proposing to her.





He said that her dog had bit him and further revealed, “I really liked her but didn’t tell her out of fear of rejection. Three of my friends, individually, at some point of time, had an affair with her. And I got to know this later that she actually liked me.”

Unable to control his laughter, he said, “So when I met this girl about 15-20 years ago, she was a grandmother,” adding, “She said, ‘My grandchildren are fans of yours. They love your movies’.” Explaining why he doesn't have any regrets about the same, he said, "If I would have married her, I would have been a grandfather by now."

Even at 55, Salman remains one of the most commercially viable actors in Bollywood. He was last seen in 2019 film Dabangg 3 and has completed filming of his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He is currently shooting for Antim: The Final Truth and has few more films in the pipeline. He is also busy hosting reality show, Bigg Boss 14.

