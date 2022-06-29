Hrithik Roshan's latest Reel invites replies from Deepika Padukone, girlfriend Saba Azad proves she knows him well

Hrithik Roshan expressed his love for food in a recent video, which garnered reactions from his girlfriend Saba Azad, his co-stars Deepika Padukone and Rohit Saraf, among others. Hrithik revealed himself to be a foodie and asked other foodies to assemble, and Deepika was among the first ones to ask him to wait for her. Also Read| Hrithik Roshan poses with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni

Hrithik took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share the video, which showed him enjoying a burger and chips with his team. He captioned the video, “Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do. Foodies assemble! #MyTeam #TravelMemories.” He set the video to the tune of Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein, a song from his 2011 road trip film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad dropped a comment on the post and spoke about his love for food. She commented, "Hahahahahaha there’s that 'ok can we eat already' face." Deepika, who will star opposite Hrithik in Fighter, also commented on his video, "Hey! Wait for me!" Deepika and Hrithik will mark their first collaboration with Fighter, an aerial-based action thriller by Siddharth Anand which is expected to go on floors by next month.

Rohit Saraf, who will appear alongside Hrithik in Vikram Vedha, also reacted to the post. He commented, "So much love for all these boys and then some more for you @hrithikroshan !!!!" Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, is scheduled for theatrical release on September 30.

Hrithik wrapped up Vikram Vedha shoot earlier this month, and shared a picture with his co-star Saif and director duo Pushkar and Gayathri to mark the occasion. Hrithik plays gangster Vedha while Saif plays cop Vikram in the film, which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name.

