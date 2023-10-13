Hrithik Roshan takes the metro, clicks pics with commuters: ‘Saved my back for the action shoot I’m going for’

Hrithik's 'life in a metro'

Hrithik took to Instagram on Friday and posted pictures with commuters of the Mumbai metro. He wrote in the caption, “Took the metro to work today. Met some really sweet and kind folks. Sharing with you the love they gave me. The experience was spectacular. Beat the heat + the traffic. Saved my back for the action shoot I’m going for.”

In the pictures, Hrithik can be seen standing inside the metro and posing with fans across all age groups, including a group of elderly women. His carousel also included a video of him standing in the corner of a compartment, observing everyone.

Reactions to Hrithik's metro ride

Hrithik's girlfriend and actor Saba Azad commented “Love (smile emoji) (heart emoji)” in the comment section of his Instagram post. Stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh described the post as “life in a metro,” referring to Anurag Basu's popular 2007 romantic anthology film.

Hair designer Aalim Hakim wrote, “The sweetest post on Instagram today (red heart emoji).” A fan commented, “How does everybody look so calm?!!!! I’d be freaking out and running around like a headless chicken (of course after getting a selfie) (emojis).” Another posted, “That's exactly the metro I missed today... Tf.”

Another fan wrote along similar lines, “ONGOMGOMGOMGGGGGGGGG I NEED TO USE THE METRO NOW.” “When will I get so lucky,” commented another. One of his fans also left a comment saying, “Casually just standing in a corner like that and making my heart skip a beat. Next time a prior notice wouldn’t be so bad.”

Hrithik is currently shooting for Sidharth Anand's action film Fighter, in which he'll share the screen space with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024. He'll also be seen in War 2.

