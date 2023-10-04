Superspies Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan to come together for the 1st time in Ayan Mukerji's War 2: Report

Fans of the YRF Spy Universe could see some of the top spies from the Aditya Chopra-created franchise together in War 2. As per a report by IndiaToday.in, Ayan Mukerji will bring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan together for the first time in War 2. As per the portel, Ayan will commence shooting for War 2 in October. NTR Jr and Kiara Advani will reportedly also feature in War 2, which features Hrithik in the lead role. Also read: Hrithik Roshan drops major hint about joining Jr NTR in War 2 Salman Khan as Tiger, Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir.

Tiger x Pathaan x Kabir union in War 2

“The muharat for War 2 has already happened. Ayan is looking at starting shooting for the film this month itself. While Hrithik Roshan is currently in Italy for Fighter, he will soon return to commence shooting for War 2. In the meantime, shooting with NTR Jr might begin. Kiara Advani has also been locked as the female lead for the action-thriller," a source told the portal.

In War 2, Hrithik Roshan's Kabir will reportedly be seen with two more superspies – Salman Khan's Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The source added, “The film is exciting for several reasons but also because Ayan’s directorial will be the first film in the YRF Spy Universe to bring the three megastars together. The epic Tiger X Pathaan X Kabir union on-screen will happen in War 2.”

About War 2

War 2 is a sequel to War (2019). Directed by Siddharth Anand, it featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles with Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupriya Goenka playing supporting roles. It broke all opening day and weekend box office records for a Hindi film with its collections, until it was surpassed by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (2023).

About the YRF Spy Universe

Backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, the YRF Spy Universe is an Indian shared universe centred on a series of spy action-thrillers, which feature various fictional RAW agents. The next film in the franchise is Salman Khan's Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif; it nearing its release date – Diwali 2023. The film will reportedly also have a cameo featuring Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, who was seen with Salman Khan's Tiger in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster Pathaan.

In March this year, Pathaan's writer Sridhar Raghavan had dropped hints about a new action film headlined by the women in the YRF Spy Universe – Deepika Padukone’s Rubai in Pathaan and Katrina Kaif’s Zoya in the Tiger series. In July, it was also reported that Alia Bhatt is the latest actor to join YRF's Spy Universe and will star in a female-led film that will go on floors in 2024.

