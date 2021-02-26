Hrithik Roshan to record statement against Kangana Ranaut tomorrow
Actor Hrithik Roshan has been summoned to appear before the Mumbai crime branch at 11 am on Saturday to record his statement in a case he registered against actor Kangana Ranaut in 2016 involving an exchange of emails between the two.
In 2016, Roshan had filed a complaint alleging that someone impersonating him was emailing Ranaut from a bogus email id. Kangana had then claimed that the email id was provided to her by Roshan and they had been communicating through the same email id till 2014. The emails were allegedly sent in 2013 and 2014.
In 2016, Roshan had sent a legal notice to Ranaut after she had referred to him as a silly ex. Roshan had denied having any kind of relationship with Ranaut. The two actors had worked together in the films Kites (2010) and Krrish 3 (2013). Roshan had then claimed that Ranaut had been sending him hundreds of absurd emails. In 2016, the Cyber Cell had also taken Roshan's laptop and phone for investigation.
Roshan had accused Ranaut of harassing him by sending him hundreds of emails. Following an initial probe, police recorded Ranaut's statement after concluding that the emails were allegedly sent from her id. However, Ranaut has denied sending emails to Roshan.
In December 2020, the case, which was earlier with the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai police, was transferred to Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) on a request made by Roshan's lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani.
