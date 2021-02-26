Kangana Ranaut drags Alia, Taapsee after not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu anniversary posts while Swara Bhasker did
Actor Kangana Ranaut seems miffed at not being included in reports and tweets published by a few media houses, celebrating the 10 year anniversary of her film, Tanu Weds Manu. She retweeted a tweet, which mentioned how even 'side actress' Swara Bhasker was tagged but Kangana, who played the lead, was not.
In her quote-tweet, Kangana wrote, "Mere dushmanon kee mushkilen to dekho, roz duhaiyaan dete hain, kaash Swara Kangana hotee ya kaash Alia Kangana hotee ya phir Taapasee hee Kangana hotee, kaash Kangana ko hee Kangana se chheen lete to shaayad vo hamaaree hotee.... ajeeb mohabbat hai yaar (Look at the troubles of my enemies, they curse me everyday. They wish I was Swara, Alia [Bhatt] or Taapsee [Pannu], or anyone but not me. What weird love they have for me)."
Kangana and Swara, though they played friends in the movie, have long been at loggerheads in real life. They often fight with each other on Twitter about their political opinions and even their work in the film industry.
It all kicked off when Kangana had called Swara a 'B-grade' actor and 'bootlicker' to Karan Johar. Responding to it, Swara had told Pinkvilla, “In my head, B stands for best. So I am like call me whatever you like. Sometimes what people say reflects more about their mentality than people that they are talking about. And I think that’s what happened with the outsiders and the being B grade actors debate, it’s really just sad. I think people were revealing their own mentality rather than saying anything about me, Taapsee or anyone."
Earlier this week, Kangana was attacked by MLA Sukhdev Panse who called her 'nachne gaane waali' (one who dances and sings). She said that she is 'no Deepika, Katrina or Alia' and has refused to do item songs in movies.
Responding to her tweet, Swara said that while the MLA was indeed in the wrong, Kangana made the situation worse with her response by belittling others. Swara wrote: "Sukhdev Panse said a stupid, sexist and totally condemnable thing.. Kangana.. you made it worse!"
Swara later also shared a dance video from Kangana's 2013 film, Rajjo. Many, including Kangana in her tweet, noted that the Rajjo dance number wasn't an item song per se, since Kangana played a bar dancer in the film, and the song was a part of its narrative.
