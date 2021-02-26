IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut drags Alia, Taapsee after not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu anniversary posts while Swara Bhasker did
Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu also starred Swara Bhasker as her friend.
Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu also starred Swara Bhasker as her friend.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut drags Alia, Taapsee after not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu anniversary posts while Swara Bhasker did

Actor Kangana Ranaut has tweeted about how she was not tagged in the 10th anniversary posts of her film Tanu Weds Manu by some sections of the media. She said that a few people wish she was Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:26 AM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut seems miffed at not being included in reports and tweets published by a few media houses, celebrating the 10 year anniversary of her film, Tanu Weds Manu. She retweeted a tweet, which mentioned how even 'side actress' Swara Bhasker was tagged but Kangana, who played the lead, was not.

In her quote-tweet, Kangana wrote, "Mere dushmanon kee mushkilen to dekho, roz duhaiyaan dete hain, kaash Swara Kangana hotee ya kaash Alia Kangana hotee ya phir Taapasee hee Kangana hotee, kaash Kangana ko hee Kangana se chheen lete to shaayad vo hamaaree hotee.... ajeeb mohabbat hai yaar (Look at the troubles of my enemies, they curse me everyday. They wish I was Swara, Alia [Bhatt] or Taapsee [Pannu], or anyone but not me. What weird love they have for me)."


Kangana and Swara, though they played friends in the movie, have long been at loggerheads in real life. They often fight with each other on Twitter about their political opinions and even their work in the film industry.

It all kicked off when Kangana had called Swara a 'B-grade' actor and 'bootlicker' to Karan Johar. Responding to it, Swara had told Pinkvilla, “In my head, B stands for best. So I am like call me whatever you like. Sometimes what people say reflects more about their mentality than people that they are talking about. And I think that’s what happened with the outsiders and the being B grade actors debate, it’s really just sad. I think people were revealing their own mentality rather than saying anything about me, Taapsee or anyone."

Earlier this week, Kangana was attacked by MLA Sukhdev Panse who called her 'nachne gaane waali' (one who dances and sings). She said that she is 'no Deepika, Katrina or Alia' and has refused to do item songs in movies.

Also read: 1962 The War in the Hills review: Hotstar owes us a Vacation in the Hills for suffering through Abhay Deol's awful show

Responding to her tweet, Swara said that while the MLA was indeed in the wrong, Kangana made the situation worse with her response by belittling others. Swara wrote: "Sukhdev Panse said a stupid, sexist and totally condemnable thing.. Kangana.. you made it worse!"

Swara later also shared a dance video from Kangana's 2013 film, Rajjo. Many, including Kangana in her tweet, noted that the Rajjo dance number wasn't an item song per se, since Kangana played a bar dancer in the film, and the song was a part of its narrative.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut swara bhaskar

Related Stories

At Manikarnika bash, Kangana Ranaut spoke about Bollywood celebs not speaking about political issues.
At Manikarnika bash, Kangana Ranaut spoke about Bollywood celebs not speaking about political issues.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut mocks youths for not knowing Indian history, calls them 'monkeys'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut in a new tweet called a group of youths 'primitive monkeys' for getting answers on history and current affairs wrong.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut in as till from Tanu Weds Manu song.
Kangana Ranaut in as till from Tanu Weds Manu song.
bollywood

Kangana on Tanu Weds Manu: 'I became only actress after Sridevi ji to do comedy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has spoken about her experience working on Tanu Weds Manu 10 years ago. The actor said that she thought she would make Aanand L Rai's career with the movie but he made her's.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu also starred Swara Bhasker as her friend.
Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu also starred Swara Bhasker as her friend.
bollywood

Kangana tweets about not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu posts while Swara did

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut has tweeted about how she was not tagged in the 10th anniversary posts of her film Tanu Weds Manu by some sections of the media. She said that a few people wish she was Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amrita Rao has named her son Veer.
Amrita Rao has named her son Veer.
bollywood

Amrita Rao on motherhood: ‘No one can really prepare you for the journey'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Amrita Rao has said that she wasn't prepared to handle many new mother problems as parents forget to tell their children many things by the time they become grandparents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone braved the crowds in Mumbai as a woman tried to pull her purse.(Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone braved the crowds in Mumbai as a woman tried to pull her purse.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Deepika struggles to get into her car as a woman pulls her purse, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:02 AM IST
  • Spotted outside a food joint in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone was seen struggling when a woman tried to pull her purse in an attempt to sell tissues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saveree Sri Gaur (Sourced photo)
Saveree Sri Gaur (Sourced photo)
bollywood

Theatre or cinema, all strive to entertain audience: Saveree Sri Gaur

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Actor Saveree Sri Gaur known for playing, Budhani in the film ‘Bhor’, feels theatre and cinema both have their own charm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Bigg Boss.(AFP)
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Bigg Boss.(AFP)
bollywood

Salman Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Pathan, see a picture

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Salman Khan reportedly shot for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan on Thursday. See a picture from the set here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant visits her mother in hospital.(Varinder Chawla)
Rakhi Sawant visits her mother in hospital.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Rakhi visits mom in hospital, Kashmera, Sambhavna assure 'financial support'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant visited her ailing mother at hospital, accompanied by Kashmera Shah and Sambhavna Seth, who assured 'emotional and financial support' for her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab from the video shared by Yashraj Mukhate.(Instagram/@yashrajmukhate)
The image is a screengrab from the video shared by Yashraj Mukhate.(Instagram/@yashrajmukhate)
bollywood

Yashraj Mukhate on going from 10k followers to 2 million with viral tracks

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • Yashraj Mukhate, the memelord musician behind viral tracks such as Rasode Mein Kaun Tha and Pawri Hori Hai, has spoken about his journey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahir Kapoor and Rajesh Khattar pose together.
Shahir Kapoor and Rajesh Khattar pose together.
bollywood

On Shahid's birthday, former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalls teenage years

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:54 PM IST
  • On Shahid Kapoor's 40th birthday, his former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalled the 'normal family' dynamic they shared as Shahid was growing up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra paid a visit to some workers on his farm.
Dharmendra paid a visit to some workers on his farm.
bollywood

Dharmendra says 'I love you' to workers at his farm, shares video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:49 PM IST
Veteran actor Dharmendra has shared a video of himself with a few workers an his farm. It shows the actor paying the workers a visit and making them laugh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty was dating Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of his death.
Rhea Chakraborty was dating Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of his death.
bollywood

Chehre: Sushant's fans call for 'boycott' even after Rhea's removal from poster

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:53 PM IST
  • A faction of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans called for a boycott of the film Chehre, said to feature his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea was removed from the promotional materials of the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daniel Weber received Sunny Leone and the children at the airport.
Daniel Weber received Sunny Leone and the children at the airport.
bollywood

Sunny Leon waits for her turn as Daniel showers kids with kisses at airport

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  • Sunny Leone, her daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah touched down in Mumbai after their trip to Kerala. They were welcomed by Daniel Weber.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza chose a simple but stunning look for her wedding,
Dia Mirza chose a simple but stunning look for her wedding,
bollywood

How did Dia Mirza achieve her sweet and stunning wedding look? Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:05 PM IST
A video showing Dia Mirza getting ready for her wedding has been shared online. The actor looked stunning on her wedding day and this is how her look was achieved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Producer-director Siddharth Kumar Tewary has bought rights to an Argentinian show and adapting it for an OTT platform in India.
Producer-director Siddharth Kumar Tewary has bought rights to an Argentinian show and adapting it for an OTT platform in India.
bollywood

Indian adaptation underway for Spanish thriller The Cleaning Lady, Siddharth Kumar Tewary reveals details

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Argentinian show, The Cleaning Lady (La Chica Que Limpia) which was shot in Spanish, is being adapted for India by television producer-director Siddharth Kumar Tewary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
bollywood

When Saif Ali Khan said he 'should've added a disclaimer' to son Taimur's name

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • Actor Saif Ali Khan once said that he should've added a disclaimer to his son Taimur's name, after him and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, were criticised for picking that name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover married in 2016.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover married in 2016.
bollywood

Sunkissed Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover bid the Maldives adieu, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:01 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were in Maldives for a brief holiday and shared lots of pictures from the island nation. Check out their latest pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac